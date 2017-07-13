Latest iOS 11 beta version hints at livestreaming feature

As we get closer to the official release of iOS 11, it appears a new feature may make sharing the upcoming operating system even easier.

A "Start Broadcast" button has been spotted in the latest iOS 11 developer beta release, reports The Next Web.

While the button doesn't seem to actually broadcast currently, (pressing the key just starts a screen-recording feature), it's being speculated that the button allows for instant livestreaming of what's on your phone.

Of course, there's no confirmation from Apple yet regarding the Start Broadcast feature's purpose — or if it will even be available in the publicly released version of iOS 11 — but if this really is a new way to stream from a mobile device, we can see why Apple would jump on the opportunity.

User-based video streams have become mega-popular in the last few years, with YouTube and Facebook Live becoming major venues for watching feeds. Amazon-owned streaming service Twitch, meanwhile, recently updated its own mobile app to support broadcasting.

While we can't call it official yet, it's highly likely Apple sees the potential in freshly beamed content from handheld devices, and we look forward to learning what it's go on store when the iOS 11 release date arrives in the fall.