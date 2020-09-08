iPhone 12 reveal date coming soon? This could be the best evidence yet

The iPhone 12 reveal date could be announced in mere hours now that a special icon has been appended to the #AppleEvent hashtag on Twitter.

Twitter typically adds icons to hashtags for official events, and since we expected Apple to show off something today, this could be the opening tease for the tech giant to reveal when it will show off its next line of smartphones.

Leakers had pointed to September 8 as a potential date for an Apple reveal event - potentially of the Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 - so it's unclear if the hashtag icon suggests those devices will be revealed today.

What we know about the iPhone 12

It seems there's an #appleevent coming up (based on the hashtag icon) and I don't imagine it's a Cupertino cider festival...September 8, 2020

Instead, we're left to wonder whether the icon - a blue-tinted Apple logo - is hinting at a new signature color for this year's devices. We could find out imminently if Apple meant to reveal new devices on the same day.

We could also be in for a wait: an iOS developer has shown off alleged metadata for the #AppleEvent icon stating it will remain on Twitter until September 28, which was gathered by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong's Hashflag Browser tool, which scans hashtag icon data.

The #AppleEvent emoji is indeed new and is set to remain through Sept 28...(Thanks to ⁦@wongmjane⁩ for this tool!) pic.twitter.com/4vydL8xFgdSeptember 8, 2020

As replies to that tweet point out, this could mean several things. Apple's reveal could be any time between now and September 28, or it could just have needed an expiration date, and the Monday before month's end seemed the best time.

More likely, it could be the date of the Apple Event itself - when we see the aforementioned iPad Air 4 and Apple Watch 6, if not the jewel of them all: the iPhone 12.