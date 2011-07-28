Google Maps adds London public transport directions

Google Maps has now included public transport directions for London travel on its website and mobile app.

The directions on the web will help guide you from A to B in London with step by step directions, including which Underground station or bus stop to go and how long each step of your journey will take.

Using the mobile app you are able to get directions from your current location using the GPS on your phone, meaning you can constantly stay on track in the British capital.

Keep on moving

Users of Android devices can also use Google's Transit Navigation to guide them in real-time, including instructions such as when to get off the bus.

This is all possible because TfL has made all its timetable information available to the public online through a London Datastore website, so you can now find routes on Google using all Underground, bus, tram and Docklands Light Railway (DLR) lines.

Support for London's Overground network and other public transport options will be added as soon as it is available. So it's true, the world, (well…London) really is your oyster.

Via Google Blog