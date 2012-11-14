Facebook adds job search aggregate, page-only news feed

Add job hunting to the list of things Facebook can do for you.

The social network announced a new application for its Social Jobs Partnership (SJP) program Wednesday.

"When it comes to economic growth, few issues are more important than matching qualified candidates with great jobs," said a Facebook post heralding the app.

"In that spirit, we know that the power of social media – the connections between friends, family and community – can have an outsized impact on finding jobs."

Facebook gets a million jobs

The SJP app lets users search for jobs based on location, industry or skill.

It's backed by employment search services BranchOut, DirectEmployers Association, Jobvite, Work4Labs and Monster.com, which all bring search results to Facebook.

SJP then organizes results based on which job board provides leads. Job hunters will then have to follow the links back to the respective job search service or Facebook app.

The application is part of a larger jobs effort launched by Facebook last year with its Social Jobs Partnership page. It's a program that "leverages social media to connect great jobs with great candidates."

Facebook partnered with the U.S. Department of Labor, the National Association of Colleges and Employers and others to give advice and resources for finding work through the page.

Facebook also tossed in a few job-finding statistics it gathered along with the announcement.

According to the company, 50 percent of employers use Facebook in the hiring process now, and 54 percent of them anticipate "Facebook becoming a more important part of the talent acquisition process in the near future."

Introducing the Pages Feed

But the app isn't the only new page Facebook turned over. A Pages Feed feature is rolling out too.

It's a new filter that allows users to get pure page goodness in their news feeds. No more clutter from friends' cute cat photos, just joke headlines from The Onion and updates from Car Talk and Taylor Swift.

The Pages Feed won't affect the way the News Feed works, it's just a new filter. Users can access the feed from their home page under the Pages section. Just click the Pages Feed button and voila, feast on page news.

Facebook said the new feature is hitting the network now. Users should notice the new filter soon, if it hasn't already appeared.

With the new apps, the unemployed can now feel a little less guilty about spending huge chunks of time on the social network. However, Facebook still remains the bane of productivity for those with jobs.

Via TheNextWeb