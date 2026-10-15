LinkedIn will now let you charge to share your expertise — and build stronger business relationships

LinkedIn could soon gain a new Network feed just for your existing contacts

Digital business cards for LinkedIn are coming to your mobile wallet soon

In-Stream Ads are also being tested with select partners in the US

LinkedIn says more professionals are starting side hustles, so to help them, it's launching a series of new tools to help them strengthen relationships, grow their audiences and generate more income.

The Microsoft-owned platform noted that the number of founders on its platform has risen by 70%, and the number of members reporting more than one job position rising 26% since 2019.

However it also stressed that more than half of Gen Z professionals are unsure how to develop a relationship after making an initial connection.

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LinkedIn wants to help the creator community

The platform is now testing a new Network feed to play home to posts from existing connections, helping users strengthen their existing relationships. This will be a separate feed to the main feed, so that they can gain better visibility into what existing contacts are saying and doing. Initial test markets include the US, UK, India and Australia, but there's no word yet on a broader rollout or general availability.

LinkedIn is also bridging the gap between physical and digital, integrating digital business cards into the app with support for mobile wallet apps for quick access. Something that could be especially useful for conferences, meetings and other networking events, with plans for a global rollout in the coming months.

Premium subscribers will also be able to add private notes to other people's profiles to help them remember key details, like where they met somebody.

On the cash front, creators are gaining a new dashboard to manage their content and keep an eye on important statistics, while In-Stream Ads are also set to come to videos for an additional monetization option – something that's currently being tested with select US creators and advertisers.

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"Our goal is to help turn those relationships into real opportunities so you can get discovered, grow what you’re building, and create new ways to earn along the way," the company summarized.

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