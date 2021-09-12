Hunters season 2: what we know so far

Hunters season 2 is officially happening, despite the first season dividing fans and critics. Created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele, the first season landed on Amazon Prime in February 2020 and followed the titular Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City as they track down high-ranking officers trying to create a Fourth Reich in the United States.

The show was later renewed for a second season – but as of 2021, not much progress has seemingly been made with it. We did, however, ask Weil about it when interviewing him about the Amazon show Solos back in May 2021. "I can't, you know, speak too much about it. But a lot of great things are happening with it. And we're close to really diving in, in a big way.

"So when it comes out, Tom [Power, TechRadar Entertainment Writer], you and I will sit down, and I'd love to chat more about that. I'm very, very excited about season 2. And I think the only thing with Hunters that you can always expect is to expect the unexpected, and I think that an audience will be in for a lot of great role reversals twists, turns and rug pulls. You and I will talk when it does [get released], I would really love that."

So, we know it's still happening – we're just not sure when. Below, here's what we know about Hunters season 2 on Amazon, including when it could be coming, and the possible stories another set of episodes could explore.

Hunters was officially been renewed for a second season by Amazon Prime. That said, we didn't get a release date window along with the announcement, and it's been a long time since we heard anything about it from Amazon. Either way, it seems unlikely that we'll see Hunters season 2 until 2022 at the earliest.

“With Hunters, David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world,” the head of Amazon Studios said in a statement at the time of the renewal in 2020. “We are thrilled that David, Jordan, and the Hunters will be back with us for more.”

In the event that David Weil is asked to go even further than season 2, he'll be well prepared: he told BI that he has plans for five years of the show. "I have at least five seasons' worth of ideas of where I see the series going, and I certainly know the ending of the series," he said.

Hunters season 2 story: what to expect if the show returns

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Hitler's appearance in Hunters' finale is like the show's outrageous equivalent of a Marvel post-credits reveal. We don't see Hitler's face in full, just the lower half with the mustache. This suggests that in Hunters season 2, they can either cast a high-profile actor as Adolf, or keep him as a villain in the background.

The first question to be answered by season 2, then, is what'll happen to Joe. In an interview with Refinery29, co-showrunner Nikki Toscano explained that he'll be doing a lot of "soul searching" and that the Nazis are now "able to use him as a tool for destruction." At the end of season 1 we see Joe at a dinner table with Hitler and The Colonel (Lena Olin), who we now know is Hitler's wife Eva Braun. That's a hell of a cliffhanger.

That's just one plot thread to be picked up, though. We know that the hunters themselves, including Jonah, are stricken with grief that that the man they knew as Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) was secretly Nazi surgeon The Wolf, and are heading to Europe in their pursuit of the Nazi threat - this was confirmed in Toscano's interview with Refinery29. We're also still not totally clear on the motivations of nun Sister Harriet (Kate Mulvany), who's plotting something with an as-yet-unseen third party.

Agent Millie Morris (Jerrika Hinton), meanwhile, was approached by a congresswoman to join a more legitimate task force to unearth the Nazis hidden in America.

The always-terrifying Nazi Travis (Greg Austin) murdered his Jewish lawyer in prison in order to stoke antisemitic sentiment among the prisoners, and he intends to recruit an army of them while he's behind bars. Fellow Nazi Biff Simpson (Dylan Baker) escaped to the Soviet Union, where he's carrying fake documents to blend in.

That's a lot left on the table for Hunters season 2 to explore. Whatever happens, of course, Al Pacino won't be back for year two unless it's in flashback form: the fake Meyer Offerman is dead.

A follow-up season for Hunters has potential

The first season of Hunters was flawed but entertaining. With a few too many characters in the mix, the wide ensemble worked against it a little bit, and the wild variation in tone between silly and serious meant the show was not necessarily going to be for everyone.

Nonetheless, we still want to see where this story is going, especially after that ludicrous Hitler reveal. Hunters looks like it's going full Wolfenstein in season 2.