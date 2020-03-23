How to watch Rick and Morty: stream every season online from anywhere

Madcap adult cartoon Rick and Morty has a devoted following all over the world - and a mostly patient one, too, given the long and unpredictable waits between seasons and now even parts of seasons. Yet with new season 4 episodes promised for 2020, here's to watch Rick and Morty wherever you are.

Rick and Morty season 4 cheat sheet Rick and Morty season 4 is comprised of 10 episodes and premiered in November 2019. The final episode of the year was aired on December 15 and then...nothing. It's been radio silence on the release date of new Rick and Morty season 4 episodes, but whispers point to the first-half of 2020 - so any time now. When they do air, they're shown first on Adult Swim in the US, which can be streamed on Hulu.

The series originated from a short parody of Back to the Future and charts the misadventures of mad scientist Rick - a drunk with serious sociopathetic tendencies - and his well-meaning but slightly naive 14-year-old grandson, Morty.

Created by Dan Harmon (of Community fame) and Justin Roiland, it first aired in 2013 and has since transcended mere cult status, with Rick and Morty season 4 so far featuring guest stars like Taika Waititi, Elon Musk and Liam Cunningham to name but a few. It was renewed for a further 70 episodes at the end of season 3, which at current pace would take it to at least a tenth season.

Yet the show has at times earned the ire of its fans for its irregular release patterns of seasons and now episodes, but with more zany exploits promised in 2020, here's how to watch Rick and Morty and stream every season online from all over the world.

Is Rick and Morty on Netflix?

In many countries, yes! For instance, Rick and Morty is one of the best Netflix UK shows around and is also available on Netflix Australia. However, what Rick and Morty episodes you can watch on Netflix will vary by region, with details below on where you can stream older episodes where you are. We'd expect season 4 to move to the service once it finishes airing on Adult Swim.

How to watch Rick and Morty from outside your country

Those who already have a streaming service they use to watch Rick and Morty online may find themselves unable to access it when abroad, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions. We know, we know - most people aren't going anywhere anytime soon right now. But global travel will one day resume and, god forbid, you may even be stuck abroad.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution to geo-blocking. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Rick and Morty no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes on demand.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Rick and Morty episodes from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Rick and Morty in the US

Rick and Morty is shown on Comedy Central's Adult Swim night-time programming offshoot, though as yet we don't have a confirmed release date or air time for the next Rick and Morty season 4 episodes. However, when they do land, they'll be readily available for streaming on Hulu, which offers Adult Swim on packages from just $5.99 a month and offers a free 1-month trial. The service also offers the show on-demand on its more fully feature Hulu + Live TV bundle, which will let you watch Rick and Morty seasons 1-3 at your convenience as we gear up for the rest of season 4. Here, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-week trial, which will comfortably let you binge the first three seasons of Rick and Morty for absolutely nothing. Beyond that, Adult Swim even offers its own free stream of Rick and Morty episodes on its website, though you don't get to choose the episodes - it's more like Rick and Morty roulette. Remember, as per our guide above, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch Rick and Morty just as if you were at home.

How to watch Rick and Morty in the UK

Right now, UK fans of Rick and Morty will have to pay to stream the first five episodes of season 4. Many people will be familiar with paying to watch content on Amazon Prime Video , and that's the case here again, as you can buy all previous and forthcoming Rick and Morty season 4 episodes for £19.99 in HD - though you then have to accept you've paid for something that isn't available yet, a bit like pre-ordering a video game. Alternatively, they cost £2.49 a pop in HD. Another option is YouTube, where episodes can had for £1.99 a pop in SD or £2.99 each in HD. Alternatively, the first-half of season 4 can be bought in 'bulk' for £9.99 in HD or £7.99 in SD - the equivalent of one episode free. Those wanting to catch-up on or rewatch Rick and Morty seasons 1-3 will find that the show is available to stream on Netflix, where plans start at just £5.99 a month. When it does air in the UK, it will either be on Channel 4 or E4, which means new episodes will be available for on-demand streaming on the network's All 4 service. If you're currently out of the UK for whatever reason and can't access your usual streaming service, remember you can always just grab a VPN and point yourself back to Blighty to watch your favorite shows as usual.

How to watch Rick and Morty in Australia

Netflix has the exclusive streaming rights to Rick and Morty in Australia, which is good and bad news for fans of the show. The good news is that existing subscribers to the great value streaming platform will get to watch new Rick and Morty season 4 episodes when they're released, as well as be able to access older seasons 3 on-demand. The bad news is that judging by the first-half of season 4, Netflix Australia lags a fair bit behind Adult Swim in terms of adding the new episodes to its line-up - in the case of season 4, the first give episodes dropped on Netflix Australia on December 22, 2019, after the first-half of the season had finished airing in the US. If you happen to be going abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching Rick and Morty, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back to Australia and you'll be able to stream as usual.

How to watch Rick and Morty in Canada

Canadians wanting to stream Rick and Morty are kind of out of luck, as the show isn't available to watch on any major streaming service. On the plus side, it does air on TV alongside the US on Adult Swim, which is also available in Canada, but it you want to catch-up with or rewatch Rick and Morty before new season 4 episodes arrive, you'll have to buy them outright - iTunes is always a reliable place to start and you can also check it out on YouTube as in other countries. Already bought some Rick and Morty episodes but can't watch them as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restriction? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you've already paid for.