How to watch new Simpsons movie: stream Maggie's Playdate with Destiny online free

The Simpsons is one of the jewels in the Disney Plus crown and fans are being rewarded for their loyalty with the release of a fresh short-film starring their favorite Springfield family. Read on and we'll explain how to watch The Simpsons: Maggie's Playdate with Destiny today - stream the new Simpsons movie wherever you are with the help of our guide.

This isn't the first Simpsons episode to track the antics of Maggie, though. Back in 2012, we got treated to something similar in the form of 'The Longest Daycare' short. And before that, fans of the show learnt she was the silent assassin who (nearly) killed Mr. Burns in a famous two-part episode with eerie and hilarious parallels to the O.J Simpson trial.

Apologies if that ruined 1995 for you, but surely that can't class as a spoiler at this stage?

Whatever the case, it's safe to say that we're seriously excited about the release of the new Simpsons Maggie movie onto Disney Plus

Disney Plus now has the new Simpsons Maggie movie available to stream across all of its core services - including the US, UK and Australia.

That means there's no waiting around for global audiences - which has regrettably been the case with previous Disney Plus exclusives like new Pixar flick Onward and even Frozen 2.

It's doubly good because when you take out such wait times, Disney Plus has quickly emerged as one of the very best - and best value - TV streaming services on the planet. With a catalogue full of Pixar hits, Marvel epics and the entire Simpsons back catalogue, it's got pretty much every you need to survive a lockdown and still stay firmly in love with your TV.

Better still, can get a 7-day FREE TRIAL to Disney Plus, meaning you can enjoy the new Simpsons Maggie movie and all of the service's other content without paying anything! Binge as much as you want and it won't cost you a penny, provided you cancel in time.

Disney Plus has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

