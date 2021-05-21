How to watch Marvel's MODOK online: stream new animated series online

What's a Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing to do when his evil organization collapses and Wonder Man goes after his wife? Marvel's first adult-focused animated comedy series sees MODOK fight back the tears and an impending midlife crisis in order to keep his childhood dream alive: changing the world by bringing it to its knees! Read on as we explain below how to watch Marvel's MODOK online today - with Hulu and Disney Plus sharing the spoils around the world.

How to watch MODOK online Premiere date: Friday, May 21 Cast: Patton Oswalt, Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, Wendi McLendon-Covey Directors: Eric Towner, Alex Kramer Stream MODOK from anywhere: Hulu (US) | Disney Plus (everywhere else)

By day, he's a massive-headed, mind-controlling, floating chair-riding, world domination-seeking supervillain capable of taking on the likes of Iron Man, Captains Marvel and America, and Spider-Man... and by night he's a hapless husband and a feckless father.

Being an abominable baddie was difficult enough while his personal and professional lives were both stable, but with divorce on the cards after the collapse of A.I.M. and his expulsion from the organization, MODOK's facing his biggest challenge yet. And whoever it is that keeps forgetting to take the trash out isn't making things any easier!

After briefly trying to pin the blame for everything on his kids, MODOK realizes he's going to have to sort his life out in order to get back into Jodie's good books.

But the course of true love is strewn with wreckage of MODOK's own making, including superheroes, rival supervillains and a ghost from MODOK's own past. Here's how to watch MODOK online from anywhere.

Related: the best Hulu shows to watch today

How to watch Marvel's MODOK in the US

In the US, you can watch Marvel's MODOK exclusively on Hulu. Better still, all 10 episodes of the series will land on the platform on Friday, May 21 at 3am ET / 12am PT. All you need to watch MODOK is a basic subscription to Hulu, which is $5.99 a month - cheaper than Netflix and Disney Plus. Even better, students can sign up for a meager $1.99. But wait! New subscribers are entitled to a generous 30-day free Hulu trial. In that time you could watch all of MODOK and enjoy cracking movies like Nomadland, If Beale Street Could Talk, Palm Springs, and Parasite; TV series Monsterland and documentaries like Framing Britney Spears, a Hulu exclusive. And if you love a bargain then it gets even better with the combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for the low price of $13.99 – three streaming services for the price of Netflix’s Standard plan. That’s enough entertainment to keep the entire household happy – live sports, cartoons, exclusive Disney Plus originals, and a plethora of movies and TV shows. We think the Disney Plus Bundle is terrific value!

Get more details on subs with our Hulu price and plans guide

If you want more of a complete cable replacement, there's also the option of Hulu + Live TV at $64.99 a month. Its lineup of 65+ channels including ABC, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic, A&E and FX comes in addition to Hulu's extensive on-demand library - also offering a week-long trial to see if it works for you.

Both Hulu and Hulu + Live TV support a wide range of devices, so there’s plenty of ways to watch your favorite shows: Apple and Android devices, Roku and Apple TV, PlayStation 4 and Xbox consoles, Apple TV, Nintendo Switch and more.

You can also personalize your plan with Premium Channels like HBO Max and Showtime, pick Unlimited Screens, or choose Hulu (no ads) for uninterrupted streaming.

How to watch Marvel's MODOK from everywhere else

Since its launch in November 2019, Disney Plus has rolled out over great swathes of the world. It’s available in the UK, much of mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, the Nordics, Japan and Indonesia, and very recently was introduced in Latin America and Singapore. And the Mouse House will continue its international expansion throughout 2021. New customers wherever Disney Plus is available (except the US) just need to head to the Disney Plus website to subscribe, where they’ll be able to enjoy MODOK from Friday, May 21 thanks to the service's adult-focussed Star strand. After the season premiere, new episodes will arrive weekly every following Friday, landing at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm AEST, 7pm NZT. It's all on Disney Plus and just for CA$11.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month. If you take out an annual subscription, you’ll save 15% (that’s two months a year for FREE). View Deal

What else should I know about Disney+?

In addition to being the streaming home of MODOK, the service provides access to Disney’s huge back catalog: tonnes of iconic animated movies like Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King and Cinderella. It’s also home to Pixar’s award-winning animations (Toy Story I-IV, Inside Out, Soul) – mind-opening National Geographic documentaries, and every broadcast season of The Simpsons. Then there’s Marvel and the ever-expanding MCU, which includes Black Panther and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, plus the entire Star Wars saga, from 1977 up to original series The Mandalorian.

It’s also the exclusive home of Pixar’s extraordinary Soul, and offers Disney Plus Premier Access to subscribers: allowing them to purchase highly-anticipated new films like Raya and the Last Dragon and Cruella before anyone else – for a one-off fee.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Read more: