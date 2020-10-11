How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6 online from anywhere

The scope of Robert Kirkman’s Walking Dead world continues to expand as Fear the Walking Dead, first broadcast in 2015, returns to our screens with a gripping sixth season. And things look bleaker than ever now the merciless Virginia has forcibly broken up the group of survivors previously under Morgan’s tutelage. Barricade the door and dim the lights as we explain how to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6 online and stream these spine-tinging new episodes from wherever you happen to be.

Fear the Walking Dead season 6 Cheat Sheet Fear the Walking Dead broadcasts on AMC on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT or 8pm CT. Season 6 consists of sixteen episodes in total, kicking from October 11. AMC viewers can subscribe to AMC Premiere in the US, but if you’ve completely cut-the-cord then Sling TV is a good alternative and offers a 3-day free trial. Keep reading for other viewing options where you are.

Season 5 concluded with (spoilers coming right up...!) Morgan encroached on by zombies after being mortally wounded, and his post-apocalyptic brethren divided up between various settlements by Virginia (Colby Minifie), leader of the Pioneers. Did Morgan somehow survive the walkers? Or, as images of him with bloodshot eyes suggest, has he succumbed to the undead plague?

With the group separated – including the newly married John and June, Victor, Althea, and Alicia – FTWD takes on more of an anthology format, with each episode focusing on one or two characters and the precarious circumstances they’ve found themselves in. Christine Evangelista as Sherry becomes the third Walking Dead alum to cross over into the FTWD world, while Zoe Colletti joins the main cast as Dakota, Virginia’s younger sister.

This latest season promises high-stakes, action-packed drama between walkers and humans, the Pioneers and Morgan’s motley crew. Just keep reading to find out how you can watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6 online and enjoy this terrifying show from anywhere.

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6 online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when new episodes of FTWD descend, there’s no need to groan like a ravenous cadaver. Just by downloading a VPN you can circumvent geo-blocking restrictions, and then watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6 online no matter where you are. Which VPN do we recommend?

Just download and install a VPN with a free trial or 30-day money back guarantee. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and is one of the fastest and most user-friendly. You can even install it on an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and both iOS and Android software, and many others. What makes ExpressVPN particularly tempting is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. But, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant offer on an essential bit of software. Once downloaded, search for the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list, and then connect. That’s it! You’ll then be able to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6 from literally anywhere on this great planet called Earth.

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6 online in the US

Get ready to devour the latest chapter in the Walking Dead franchise. Cable subscribers can view season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead through AMC every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT and 8pm CT. If you want to tuck in early though, those with AMC can register for AMC Premiere. A monthly subscription lets you enjoy episodes 48 hours before they’re aired on AMC, allowing fans to discover the fate of their favorite characters before anyone else. The service is completely ad-free, and you’ll get preview access to in-season episodes of popular series like The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Soulmates too. An annual pass is only $29.49 currently, or $4.99 if you opt for a monthly plan. Either way, each option provides a 7-day free trial and you can cancel your membership whenever you need to. If you think cable belongs back in the early nineties and are looking for an IPTV option instead: Sling TV – Sling Blue and Sling Orange plans both include AMC for a reasonable $30 a month. However, while the Orange line-up has over 30 channels – privileging sports and family content –Blue has 45, but made up of more entertainment and news networks. You can also chew on a 3 day free trial. Sling TV is compatible with myriad devices, like iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Fire TV, Oculus, and also has 10 hours DVR storage, so you can record shows to watch at a time that suits you. Philo – an arguably better value option than Sling TV, Philo costs $20 a month for a generous tally of 61 channels, including Paramount, VH1, Comedy Central, Discovery, and of course AMC. They offer an unlimited DVR service, and each account accommodates three simultaneous streams. Registering for its 7-day free trial is a breeze: simply enter your mobile number to get an initial three days access. After that, if you want to continue enjoying oodles of free TV, you’ll then have to provide your payment details. At the end of the 7 days either cancel, or do nothing to maintain your account at $20 a month. FuboTV – If you’re looking for a more comprehensive replacement to cable and don’t mind paying a bit extra, then fuboTV is definitely worth a look. Its entry-level plan comprises over 100 channels for $59.99 a month after their week-long free trial. Also, possibly enticing Walking Dead fanatics, Fubo currently has all season 10 episodes of the original show available to stream. If you’re abroad when the latest episode of FTWD airs, there's no need for alarm. By simply downloading the best VPN you’ll be able to connect to an OTT service like Sling and stream Fear the Walking Dead season 6 online, wherever you are.

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6 in the UK

UK followers keen to learn of Morgan’s fate as he lay bleeding to death last season don’t have many options. But they can access the AMC channel if they’re willing to subscribe to a BT TV package, although that does mean you’d also need to purchase BT broadband as well. Via BT TV, FTWD will be broadcast in the UK at 9pm on Mondays, so one day later than in the US. To get a full rundown of your BT Broadband deals with TV, just click the link and discover today's best prices. If you’re dragging your feet like an 80s zombie and haven’t yet caught up to season 6 – or just want to see the post-apocalyptic drama unfold again– then a monthly £7.99 subscription to Amazon Prime Video will let you stream all of seasons one through five. New subscribers are entitled to a 30-day free trial too. We’d hazard a guess that season 6 will join the ranks of its FTWD predecessors on Prime once it’s completed its initial run on AMC. Found yourself outside Blighty when Fear the Walking Dead season 6 airs and want to watch as if you were back at home? That’s no problem with a smart piece of software like Express VPN - as explained above.

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6 online in Australia

Praise be, the foreboding sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead is winding its way to the Antipodes, and there’s a number of ways to stream it when it lands on Monday, October 12. Which is most appropriate depends on whether you’re after the Live TV experience or prefer more on-demand content. If you’re seeking a decent streaming option, Foxtel Now fits the bill. Its entry-level Pop & Lifestyle pack costs just AUS$25 a month, and offers in excess of 25 channels that includes MTV, CNN, Fox8, and Fox Showcase. FTWD season 6 can be streamed live on the latter channel at 9.30pm every week. Meanwhile, Foxtel’s on-demand service Binge should debut new season 6 episodes on the same day as Foxtel Now. New subscribers get a 14-day free trial, and, even when this is over, its subscription plans are fantastic value. It’s only AUS$10 per month for the Basic plan, providing a single stream in SD quality. Splash out a little more, though – the top-tier plan is AUS$18 – and get stunning HD visuals and 4 simultaneous streams. Remember that, if you’ve temporarily abandoned the continent for work or a well-deserved vacation, then you can still connect to your regional streaming service. Just purchase a VPN – we highly recommend Express VPN – and you’ll be shrieking in gleeful terror at all new Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episodes no matter where you are. There really is no escape!

Can I watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6 online in Canada?

Canadians will be begging to be bitten after learning that FTWD won’t be paying a visit to the Great White North…at least not for now. While Amazon Prime Video has all pre-existing seasons in its massive content library, season 6 might not join them for close to a year – at least, that was the case with season 5, which concluded in September 2019 in the US and was only added to Amazon Prime a few months ago. Boo!

So, if you want to psyche yourself up for the sixth season, you can stream all of the undead drama thus far on Amazon Prime Video for CND$7.99 a month – after a bountiful 30-day free trial – or join Rick Grimes and stream the first 9 seasons of The Walking Dead for on Netflix.

Remember that if you’re away from home when season 6 of FTWD airs on AMC, you can easily purchase the best VPN – allowing you to watch Fear the Walking Dead online just as if you were at home (cowering behind the sofa in your PJs).