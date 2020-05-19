Honor’s MagicBook Pro takes aim at MacBook Pro with Intel Comet Lake CPUs and familiar styling

As part of a big ‘smart life’ launch event, Honor has revealed a refreshed version of its MacBook Pro rival, alongside a new tablet and router.

Honor has refreshed its MagicBook Pro, showing off a laptop with a 16.1-inch display which is designed to be all-screen with very little bezel. In fact, Honor observes that it has a 90% screen-to-body ratio with 4.9mm bezels (the surround around the edge of the display).

In terms of hardware, the MagicBook Pro comes with a choice of Intel 10th-gen Core i5 or i7 processors, packing the Core i7-10510U at the top-end, a Comet Lake quad-core (8-thread) chip capable of Turbo up to 4.9GHz. That’s backed up by an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU.

The MagicBook Pro’s entry-level model runs with the Core i5 CPU along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, or you can up the ante with the Core i7 processor. Pricing is yet to be revealed, but we’ll update this story when Honor comes through with info on the price tags. What we do know is that the notebook is scheduled for a September launch in Russia, and hopefully other markets will swiftly follow.

ViewPad 6

Honor also revealed the ViewPad 6 tablet which is built around a Kirin 985 system-on-a-chip, supporting Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity. The ViewPad 6 comes with a 2K resolution display which is compatible with Honor’s Magic Pencil, so you can sketch or jot away on the tablet with that stylus.

Honor is billing this tablet as the ‘perfect tool’ to express your creativity, although as with the MagicBook Pro, pricing remains unknown. The ViewPad 6 will be available across the globe from June.

Finally, the firm also unveiled the Honor Router 3, which will support Wi-Fi 6 and is capable of delivering 3000Mbps of (theoretical) bandwidth across 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. It’ll also have a dual-core 1.2GHz processor. Honor’s Router 3 is out globally in July and as mentioned we’ll update this article with further info on the pricing of all these pieces of hardware when we hear more from Honor.