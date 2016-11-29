Here’s how Nintendo will bring its games to life at theme parks

Remember when Nintendo let slip last summer that it was partnering up with Universal Studios to develop its own theme park?

For the first time since, we have the next set of details for Nintendo's real-life world building venture.

Universal Parks & Resorts and Nintendo will open three separate attractions across Universal Studios Japan, Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal Studios Hollywood - confirming for the first time that the video game-themed areas will make it to the US.

The attractions will be "highly themed and authentic environments filled with multiple attractions, shops and restaurants," implying they will be entire areas of the park rather than a single ride.

Universal Creative’s Mark Woodbury and Nintendo's own "let's-face-it-you-know-who-this-is-if-you're-reading-this" Shigeru Miyamoto discuss more details for the park in the video below:

Nintendoland is here!

The plans sound similar to Universal's existing treatment of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter , which recreated entire locations straight from the book and film series - and sets a good precedent, should you ask any Potter fan who's attended.

Nintendo adds that each of the three theme parks is working on its own take to bring the game maker's worlds to life, with each attraction opening separately over the next several years.

While locations and intent were divulged, Nintendo did not specify what sort of attractions or franchises would appear in each theme park. However, each park will release details on its specific area, with the first announcement expected out soon.

Now if you excuse us, we're going to cross our fingers and hope we won't need an international plane ticket just to experience some real-life Mario Kart or a trip through Luigi's Haunted Mansion. Or, I dunno, even a Waluigi Café.