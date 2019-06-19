Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is launching on Android and iOS on June 21

The wait is almost over. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is rolling out across the world from Friday, June 21 – welcome news for anyone keen to enjoy a Pokémon Go-style augmented reality experience set in the Potterverse.

That's according to a tweet from developer Niantic, which references a "worldwide launch" on June 21. A follow-up message confirms that the UK and the US will be included in the first batch of countries to get the game.

How quickly it'll spread around the globe remains to be seen – Niantic simply says to stay tuned for "more information as the game goes live in your region soon". We'll keep you posted if we hear anything else in the meantime.

The game has already launched in beta form in Australia and New Zealand, and if you happen to be in the UK or the US, you can preregister for the game on Android. As yet the international link for iOS isn't live.

The magic of AR

As the brand-new launch trailer makes clear, the gameplay in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is going to be very familiar to any recovering Pokémon Go addicts. Through the magic of AR, you can use your phone to see all kinds of creatures and ghouls float around the world in front of your eyes.

Cuisine-serving inns provide you with energy, while greenhouses provide ingredients for potion brewing. These are dotted around the landscape so you'll need to get exploring.

As far as the combat part of the game goes, you'll come across beasts and wizards trying to protect the 'foundable items' that the game asks you to collect. It's up to you whether you decide a battle is worth the risk.

The game will be free to download and play on June 21. Niantic has built micro-transactions into Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, but they only reduce waiting times and shouldn't affect how far you can progress.