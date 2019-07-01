Half-Life 3 teased by Gabe Newell at Valve Index launch party

Half-Life 3 has once again been teased by Gabe Newell – this time at an event celebrating the launch of the Valve Index VR headset.

We’ve been waiting for Half Life 3 for a long time now (Valve’s last game in the series, Half-Life 2: Episode 2, was released back in 2007), so any potential news of the much-anticipated game will surely excite anyone who’s keen for closure on Gordon Freeman’s story.

Newell, who’s the co-founder and president of Valve, said at the launch that “Milestones aren’t really the end of anything, they’re really the beginning. So Half-Life led to Half-Life 2, Source led to Source 2, the experiments that we did with Team Fortress 2 were what enabled us to build Dota… So, maybe someday the number 2 will lead us to that shiny integer glowing on a mountain someplace… we’ll just have to see.”

Now, that’s not concrete evidence that Half-life 3 is being made, and Newell is known for cheekily referring to Valve’s long-absent game, but at TechRadar we’re ever the optimists when it comes to the likelihood of eventually seeing (and playing) Half-Life 3.

Plus, Newell wouldn’t be so cruel as to keep raising our expectations and then dashing them again just for a joke… would he?

Wire-free Valve Index

At the event, Newell also hinted that the company is looking at ways to make a wireless version of the Valve Index headset.

“We are looking at several methods of doing an untethered Valve Index," he said. "We have a lot of ideas for kind of revolutionary things to do with the display and optical technology, and lots of opportunities to continue to improve.”

Using the launch of a product to tease a potential upgraded future version, as well as a much-hyped game, isn’t particularly conventional, but then Newell has never much cared for conventions. Let’s just hope that we may see Half-Life 3 one day, at least.