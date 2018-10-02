Google Pixel 3 gets virtually squeezed in new Japanese teaser video

We're only days away from the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL's official unveiling on October 9 , but that doesn't mean the teasers and easter eggs are ready to stop just yet.

The latest Pixel 3 preview comes to us from Japan, with a fun new video that hints strongly at the return of Active Edge technology, which gave Google's Pixel 2 range squeezable sides for an additional level of control.

You can check out Google's adorable Pixel 3 teaser video below, which features numerous hugs, grasps, grips and squashes – hey, we never said Google's hints were subtle!

According to 9To5Google, the video also seems to hint at possible color options for the upcoming Pixel 3 range, with previously-rumored shades of white, black, pink and mint green showing up numerous times throughout the short teaser.

That said, yellow and light blue also feature prominently during the video's 40-second runtime – could it be that Japan is set to receive additional color variants?

Admittedly, all we have is speculation at this point, though we can expect the Pixel 3 to sport the latest Android 9 Pie version of Google's mobile OS, along with a Snapdragon 845 chipset when it launches in one week's time.