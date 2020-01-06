Golden Globes 2020 winners: here's the full list

The Golden Globes are usually considered a temperature check for the Oscars, and 2020's winners threw up a few surprises. Netflix's splashy Scorsese pic The Irishman, for example, didn't win anything, despite bringing Joe Pesci, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino together on-screen.

Quentin Tarantino picture Once Upon a Time in Hollywood picked up a couple of major awards, including Best Director and Best Supporting Actor. Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for his role in Joker, which wasn't unexpected.

In TV, there were a few deserving winners. Our best TV show of 2019, Chernobyl, won the miniseries category, while grim rich family drama Succession picked up Best Actor for Brian Cox and Best Drama. Fleabag, meanwhile, dominated the major comedy categories.

Here's the full list of 2020 Golden Globes winners:

Golden Globes 2020: movie winners

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Winner)

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Rocketman

Dolemite Is My Name

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917, winner)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Irishman

1917 (Winner)

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

The Farewell

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Parasite (Winner)

Les Misérables

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (Parasite)

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, winner)

Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

'Beautiful Ghosts' (Cats)

'(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' (Rocketman, winner)

Into the Unknown (Frozen II)

Spirit (The Lion King)

Stand Up (Harriet)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, winner)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Annette Bening (The Report)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story, winner)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig (Knives Out)

Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman, winner)

Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker, winner)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Awkwafina (The Farewell, winner)

Ana de Armas (Knives Out)

Cate Blanchett (Where'd You Go, Bernadette)

Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)

Emma Thompson (Late Night)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy, winner)

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker, winner)

Randy Newman (Marriage Story)

Thomas Newman (1917)

Daniel Pemberton (Motherless Brooklyn)

Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)

Golden Globes 2020: TV winners

(Image credit: HBO)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Ben Platt (The Politician)

Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy, winner)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox (Succession, winner)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Rami Malek (Mr Robot)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown, winner)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice, winner)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)

Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon, winner)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl (Winner)

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette (The Act, winner)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl, winner)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best Television Series, Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession (Winner)

Best Television Series, Comedy

Barry

Fleabag (Winner)

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

The Politician

Ricky Gervais was again the host of this year's ceremony, and your mileage will vary depending on how you find his style of comedy. Here's his monologue if you want to squirm at jokes about celebrities:

Here's @RickyGervais' full opening speech at the #GoldenGlobesAbsolutely savage. pic.twitter.com/xxk3LgQou3January 6, 2020

The next major awards ceremony, of course, is the Oscars. Nominations for those are being announced on January 13, and the ceremony itself takes place on February 9.