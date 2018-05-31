A special deal for TechRadar readers: get WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe free

To celebrate its 12th anniversary, WinXDVD is giving TechRadar readers the opportunity to download WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe completely free. This is a fully licensed program with full features and no time limits.

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe can convert, compress, download, edit, crop, and merge videos, with level-three hardware acceleration for super fast performance.

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe can convert and edit videos from your PC, a DVD or the web. It's easy to download videos from YouTube and 300 other sites – just paste in the URL and the software will handle the rest.

As well as conversion options for all the most popular video and audio formats, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe includes profiles for Apple, Android, Microsoft and Sony devices, ensuring you'll get the best playback quality possible.

Get your copy

To install the software, download WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe and extract the ZIP file, then open the text document and copy the license key (note that this is for your personal use only). Run the setup file, then enter your email address and license key and click 'Activate' to unlock the full program.

The offer is available until June 15, with a limit of 500 licenses per day on a first-come, first-served basis, so move fast to grab your copy.

Bear in mind that you should only download videos with the copyright owner's permission. YouTube's terms of service prohibit unauthorized downloading.