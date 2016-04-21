SEGA emulator lets you re-live your '90s childhood, mod its games

SEGA is releasing its official Genesis (or Mega Drive, for UK folks) emulator next week, and with it you'll be able to play your favorite games in a faithfully recreated early '90s bedroom, complete with CRT TV and SEGA memorabilia.

You can even navigate a virtual shelf stocked with virtual boxes of SEGA games.

The emulator works as a hub for all of your SEGA content, and any classic SEGA games you've already purchased in Steam will be imported to the Hub automatically.

The biggest news about this release is that SEGA will allow users to mod games via the Steam Workshop. There's no information about what can and can't be modified in a game, but we expect players will be able to add their own backgrounds and textures at the very least. We hope other companies take note, and allow gamers to legally modify and distribute assets for their games.

Game on

The Hub won't be a single-player affair, as it will allow local co-op play for supported titles. Both keyboard and controllers will be supported, so you can play the way you like. You'll also be able to save a game at any time, so you won't need to leave your virtual Genesis on all night to keep your place.

To get the SEGA MEGA Drive Hub update, you have to have one of the following games installed:

Golden Axe

Altered Beast

Comix Zone

Ecco the Dolphin

Gain Ground

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Vectorman

Crack Down

Shadow Dancer

Space Harrier II

Ecco Jr.

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Bonanza Bros.

Super Thunder Blade

Kid Chameleon

Ristar

Galaxy Force II

Columns

Eternal Champions

Fatal Labyrinth

Bio-Hazard Battle

Columns III

Sword of Vermilion

Virtua Fighter 2

Ecco : The Tides of Time

Alien Storm

Decap Attack

Flicky

ESWAT : City Under Siege

Golden Axe II

Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole

Shining Force

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

Streets of Rage 2

Alien Soldier

Light Crusader

Gunstar Heroes

Streets of Rage

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Beyond Oasis

Dynamite Headdy

Golden Axe III

Phantasy Star II

Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom

Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium

Streets of Rage 3

Revenge of the Shinob

Vectorman 2

Wonder Boy in Monster World

Interested in more gaming? Check out our analysis of the SEGA Dreamcast, which pioneered bridging the gap between console and PC way before Windows 10 and Xbox One.