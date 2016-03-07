Razer launches its own live-streaming service for gamers

PC gamers now have another live-streaming solution to consider - Razer Cortex: Gamecaster. Available in both free and premium versions, it's "the most intuitive broadcasting software" on the market according to Razer.

Free users have to make do with 720p 30fps streams (or 1080p if they don't mind a watermark). A Pro subscription ups that to 1080p 60fps and comes with a few other goodies like in-game Twitch chat.

If you do want to splash some cash then you can pay US$14.95 (about £11/AU$20) for three months or US$39.95 (about £28/AU$54) for a whole year of glorious live-streaming gameplay fun.

Blast from the cast

The program's functions are all controlled by a special series of hotkeys and Razer says the streaming settings are automatically optimised to suit your internet connection speed and the power of your PC - there's no technical know-how required to get started.

Around 10,000 beta testers have already been putting the service through its paces. It's part of the existing Razer Cortex game optimisation application, which has 11 million users according to its developers.

Live gameplay action can be streamed to your service of choice (Azubu, Twitch and YouTube Live are all supported). We were expecting a launch around the end of January, but Razer has obviously been taking more time to make sure everything runs smoothly.