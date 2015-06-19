E3 2015: All the news, trailers and first impressions from the show floor

E3 2015 is a wrap! The show has been a whirlwind of games, with more trailers than we can watch and plenty of titles to get us excited for gaming this year and beyond.
We've been busy, too. Matt Swider went hands on with the new (and pricey) Xbox One Elite gamepad, seeking to answer whether the souped up Xbox One controller is better suited for the pros.
Nick Pino discovered how Guitar Hero Live plans to bring music videos back in vogue, while Hugh Langley dissected Nintendo's long goodbye to the Wii U. And our friends at PC Gamer threw the first ever PC Gaming Show at E3, where we learned the massive space game No Man's Sky is coming to PC AT THE SAME TIME as the PS4.
Lily Prasuethsut also got to try the final version of Oculus Rift and the amazing new Oculus Touch controllers - her hands on of both is a must-read before the viewer's early 2016 release.
Nick Pino also got to try the latest in augmented reality technology, donning a HoloLens before doing battle in the new Halo 5: Guardians.
E3 2015 hasn't been without its ultra cool (and ultra weird) moments, and lucky for you Joe Osborne wanted to highlight these quirky bits. If you were disappointed some games weren't at the show, you're not alone, and Kevin Oliver came up with a list of 10 titles we wish made the trip to LA.
For a company-by-company breakdown of E3 highlights, check the sections below for links and latest news and the following link for the best surprises and take-aways from E3 2015.
Bethesda
Bethesda's first-ever E3 conference has come to a close. But if you didn't catch it, don't worry! You can re-watch the stream via Twitch or on the Bethesda blog.
All the huge announcements from Bethesda's keynote:
- Doom gameplay trailer emerges from the depths of E3
- Official Dishonored 2 trailer shows off a sneaky new female protagonist
- Fallout 4 will ship with the coolest special edition gadget ever
- It's official: Fallout 4 release date is November 10
- Here's everything we know about Fallout 4 so far
- All the new screenshots of Fallout 4
Microsoft
Phew. Microsoft's E3 2015 conference is over but there's a lot to digest. Missed anything? We've got you covered.
All the big announcements from Microsoft's keynote:
- Xbox One is now backwards compatible with all your old 360 games
- Halo 5: Guardians will have you hunt down the Master Chief
- Recore is the Xbox One's new IP, made from the talent behind Metroid Prime
- Fallout 4 is coming November 10, but it will be better on Xbox One
- Xbox Game Preview is like Steam Early Access
- The Division beta will release in December for Xbox One
- The Xbox Elite: Microsoft's new ultra customisable controller
- Rise of the Tomb Raider gameplay trailer shows Lara in peril
- Microsoft has new relationship with Valve VR, and a special Minecraft for HoloLens
- Rare Replay puts the original Perfect Dark on your Xbox One, but not Goldeneye
- Gears of War 4!
EA
After killer shows from Bethesda and Ubisoft, EA's felt a little drawn out and dry in places. But there was still plenty to get our teeth stuck into, including the first gameplay trailer for Star Wars Battlefront.
The major announcements from EA's keynote:
- Mass Effect: Andromeda takes us to a new solar system
- First Star Wars Battlefront gameplay trailer brings the battle to Hoth
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst is a gorgous open world, parkour simulator
- FIFA 16 trailer at E3 2015 demos fresh kicks, female teams
- Catch the Madden 16 official trailer right here
Ubisoft
That's Ubisoft wrapped. We had Tom Clancy, dancing, awkward stage chat, and South Park! Assassin's Creed Syndicate was also in the mix, but if you're not at E3 this year we have good news: Ubisoft is bringing the game to London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Madrid, Milan, Paris and Stockholm from June 16 to 18, and Sydney from June 17 to June 19. You can book for the special events here.
The major announcements from Ubisoft's keynote
- The Division is releasing next year. No, really
- What's better than a new Assassin's Creed Syndicate trailer? Two ACS trailers
- Ghost Recon's long nap comes to an end with Wildlands
- Rainbow Six: Siege trailer at E3 2015 reveals beta release date
Sony
Sony had a killer line up this year thanks to all the classics. The audience was practically on its feet the whole night cheering on almost every single game announced. Oh and it's probably good it led with The Last Guardian, and ended with Uncharted 4.
The major announcements from Sony's big keynote:
- The Last Guardian is finally coming to PlayStation 4
- Horizon: Zero Dawn is like Conan the Barbarian meets Transformers
- No Man's Sky shows gameplay in a gorgeous pulp sci-fi universe
- Final Fantasy 7 will be remade on PS4 first, the ultimate fan service
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 gameplay trailer is chockfull of combat
- Project Morpheus goes multiplayer at E3 2015
- The classic RPG series Shenmue has been revived on Kickstarter for PS4
- Uncharted 4 shows off some serious gameplay in a heated car chase
Nintendo
Nintendo's digital event started out with a puppet skit, gave us some good games to look forward to, and then ended with a montage of fans and Shiggy jamming out to the Mario theme song. There was no new Zelda (well, there was ... for 3DS), new Amiibos and just a passing mention of the mysterious NX system, but some tried-and-true favorites did get new titles. It felt like a holding pattern for Nintendo, but when you're the House of Mario, you can afford to have your fans wait just a little bit longer.
The major announcements from Nintendo's Digital Event:
- First Star Fox Zero footage finally justifies the Wii U Gamepad
- Nintendo announces a new Zelda and Metroid game for the 3DS
- Skylanders and Amiibo are coming together as one
- More news on the Nintendo NX due in 2016
Square Enix
Square Enix's E3 press event is in the books. It was a bit long, but we got a good look at some highly anticipated titles (like Kingdom Hearts 3 and Just Cause 3) and news on Final Fantasy 7 headed to iOS devices later this summer.
The major announcements from Square Enix's press conference:
- Just Cause 3 starts unleashing chaos in December
- Rise of the Tomb Raider E3 trailers put Lara on the ropes
- Here's the Kingdom Hearts 3 gameplay trailer from E3 2015
- Final Fantasy 7 is coming to your iPhone and iPad this summer
- Hitman takes the series back to basics
PC Gaming Show
The first-ever PC Gaming Show at E3 delivered exactly what it promised. There were guest appearances by Lisa Su of AMD, Cliffy B and Phil Spencer, and talk on new tech like AMD's new graphics cards. We learned Killer Instinct is coming to the PC and, perhaps most exciting of all, No Man's Sky will launch on the PS4 AND PC at the same time.
Well done, PC Gamer. We can only hope there will be a PC Gaming Show at E3 2016.