Final Fantasy XIV on Nintendo Switch could be its first major MMO

Square Enix, publisher and developer of the seminal Final Fantasy role-playing game (RPG) series, seems keen to bring its widely popular massively-multiplayer online (MMO) entry in the series, Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV), to the Nintendo Switch .

Naoki Yoshida, producer on FFXIV, spoke to gaming news outlet VGR at length about the latest content in the game as well as the prospect of bringing the game to Nintendo’s mobile console.

"He noted that they want 'as many [ways] to play as possible,'" the report reads. "Discussions are still 'ongoing' with all three publishers – Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo – to see if the game can come to Xbox One and Switch with cross-play with the PC and PS4 versions. Yoshida noted he 'hopes to announce something as soon as we can.'"

If Square Enix gets its way, and talks with Nintendo are positive, one of the biggest MMOs of our generation could soon be playable on the Switch console.

The console is already capable of supporting such games, as the Dragon Quest X MMORPG – a lesser known fantasy franchise by Square Enix – is available for the Switch in Japan.

Beefing up Nintendo Switch Online

Getting the second largest MMO only to World of WarCraft onto the Switch console could be a massive win for the platform when Nintendo’s paid online service launches this September. Nintendo has already been working at strengthening its offering of online games in preparation for this, with releases like Fortnite and, much later this year, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate .

However, Nintendo will likely need more multiplayer juggernauts to drive players to pay up for the ability to play games online on the Switch – this will be the first time Nintendo’s trying such a thing – especially when they’ve been playing online for free all this time.

Scoring the second-largest MMO game around with the ability for players to join their friends on PC and Xbox One, much less based around the huge Final Fantasy franchise, would be a sizable step towards making Nintendo’s Switch Online service worth its subscription fee.

These are the best Nintendo Switch games so far