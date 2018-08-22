Every GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti variant you can pre-order right now

After Nvidia announced the GeForce RTX 2080 and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, a number of card manufacturers followed suit with their own custom spins on the graphics cards.

These variants of the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti offer custom cooling and designs, and many of them are factory overclocked to provide even better performance.

There’s already a large range of custom RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards out there, so we’ve gathered them together so you can easily see which ones are available to pre-order, and how they all differ.

GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti cards from Nvidia

As usual, Nvidia has its own brand of graphics cards, known as ‘Founders Edition' cards. These are stock cards that offer the baseline specs of the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti, but they are also slightly overclocked as well.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition

Nvidia's own brand 2080 Ti

Base Clock: 1,515MHz | Boost Clock: 1,800MHz | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: 6 pin + 8-pin | Outputs: DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C | Dimensions: 4.55 x 10.5-inch (115.7 x 266.74mm)

Nvidia's own Founders Edition of the GeForce RTX 1080 can now be pre-ordered from the Nvidia website for $799 (AU$1,199, around £620). If you've seen previous Founders Edition cards from Nvidia you'll recognize the black, silver and green design, and this time Nvidia has included a dual fan setup to keep the card that much cooler.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition

Nvidia's own brand 2080 Ti

Base Clock: 1,350MHz | Boost Clock: 1,635MHz | Memory: 11GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin | Outputs: DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C | Dimensions: 4.55 x 10.5-inch (115.7 x 266.74mm)

Nvidia's own GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is now available to pre-order from the Nvidia website for $1,199 (AU$1,899, about £1,000). It comes with a dual-fan cooling system, and a brushed metal design that's reminiscent of Nvidia's previous Founders Edition cards.

GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti cards from Asus

Asus is a popular GPU maker, and it has announced a range of RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti versions, with each model having different features. It gives you a bit more choice if you're looking for the right RTX 2080 or RTX 2080 Ti for your needs.

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 2080 OC Edition

Asus' RTX 2080 with extra cooling

Base Clock: TBD | Boost Clock: TBD | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: 6 pin + 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C | Dimensions: 4.47 x 10.53 x 2.28 inch (114 x 268 x 58 mm)

The Asus Dual GeForce RTX 2080 OC Edition features advanced cooling with an extra-large heatsink, and comes with Asus' patented Wing-blade fans that allow for high airflow while keeps sound down and is IP5X-certified. You can find it on Amazon right now.

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 2080 Ti OC Edition

Asus' RTX 2080 with extra cooling

Base Clock: TBD | Boost Clock: TBD | Memory: 11GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C | Dimensions: 4.47 x 10.53 x 2.28 inch (114 x 268 x 58 mm)

The Asus Dual GeForce RTX 2080 Ti OC Edition features the same robust design and impressive cooling as the RTX 2080 version, but with the increased power found in the RTX 2080 Ti. It's available to pre-order from a range of retailers, such as Amazon.

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 OC Edition

An RTX 2080 for the Strix brand

Base Clock: TBD | Boost Clock: TBD | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: 6 pin + 8-pin | Outputs: 2 x DisplayPort, 2 x HDMI, USB-C | Dimensions: 4.47 x 10.53 x 2.28 inch (114 x 268 x 58 mm)

Asus' ROG (Republic of Gamers) brand is geared towards serious gamers and enthusiasts, and the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 OC Edition combines Nvidia's new GPU with some of the ROG brand's signature design tweaks and tech to get the most out of the hardware. It comes with a custom circuit board, and provides tools for automatic clock scaling and manual overclocking. You can see it on Amazon now.

Asus Turbo GeForce 2080 Ti

An RTX 2080 Ti for smaller PC

Base Clock: TBD | Boost Clock: TBD | Memory: 11GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin | Outputs: 2 x DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C | Dimensions: TBD

The Asus Turbo GeForce 2080 Ti has been designed to keep the GPU cool in smaller PC cases where there's not a lot of spare room for expelling hot air using the dual fans found on Asus's other RTX graphics cards. The body has been shaped to allow airflow to keep the GPU cool even in tight spaces, and it comes with a new 80mm fan that spins on dual ball bearings. Find it on Amazon for pre-order now.

GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti cards from EVGA

EVGA is another well-known GPU maker which has unveiled its versions of the RTX cards. Unsurprisingly, they're perhaps even more in line with the 'hardcore gamer' aesthetic.

EVGA RTX 2080 XC Gaming

Another dual-fan RTX 2080

Base Clock: TBD | Boost Clock: TBD | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: 6 pin + 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C | Dimensions: 4.5 x 10.6 inch (114 x 269.2 mm)

The EVGA RTX 2080 XC Gaming is another version of the RTX 2080 that has dual fans to keep it cool. According to EVGA, these iCX2 fans are 14% cooler and 19% quieter. The card itself can be customized, and EVGA Precision X1 software makes it easier to overclock this GPU. EVGA also has the RTX 2080 XC Ultra Gaming but information about that is thin on the ground at the moment. We'd expect it may come with a factory overclock to differentiate it from the EVGA RTX 2080 XC Gaming. Catch it on Amazon now.

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Gaming

The RTX 2080 Ti version

Base Clock: TBD | Boost Clock: TBD | Memory: 11GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C | Dimensions: 4.5 x 10.6 inch (114 x 269.2 mm)

The EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Gaming offers the same cooling system as the EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC Gaming above, but with the RTX 2080 Ti instead. There will also be an 'Ultra' version as well, but details are still thin on the ground for that. See it on Amazon.

GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti cards from Gigabyte

Of course Gigabyte has got in on the RTX action, and it has included triple fan cooling solutions, which may make these cards of interest to overclockers.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming OC 8G

Three fans are better than two

Base Clock: TBD | Boost Clock: TBD | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: 6 pin + 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C | Dimensions: TBD

The headline feature of Gigabyte's cards are the WindForce triple fan cooling system, which comes with three 82mm fans with unique blade fans, six composite copper heat pipes, 3D active fan functionality and a lot more. Pre-order it on Amazon.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming OC

The RTX 2080 Ti version

Base Clock: TBD | Boost Clock: TBD | Memory: 11GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C | Dimensions: TBD

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming OC comes with the company's Windforce 3X cooling system, which features three alternate spinning fans. This means the middle fan spins in the opposite direction to the other two to optimise airflow. It also has a metal back plate and supports RGB Fusion for customisable LED lighting. Check it out on Amazon.

GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti cards from MSI

MSI has also got a selection of RTX cards with triple fan cooling solutions. Clearly, MSI is just as focused on cooling as Asus is, one of its biggest rivals.

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming X Trio

Another triple fan RTX 2080

Base Clock: TBD | Boost Clock: TBD | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C | Dimensions: 12.9 x 5.5 x 2.2 inch (327 x 140 x 55.6 mm)

The MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming X Trio has a design that matches MSI's previous GPUs, and comes with three Torx Fan 3.0 fans, with two sporting traditional fan blades, and one that uses a dispersion fan blade with a steeper curve to help promote airflow. It also includes MSI's Tri-Frozr design.

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio

The RTX 2080 Ti version of the above

Base Clock: TBD | Boost Clock: TBD | Memory: 11GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin, 1 x 6 pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C | Dimensions: 12.9 x 5.5 x 2.2 inch (327 x 140 x 55.6 mm)

The MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio is very similar to the RTX 2080 version, but obviously with more power. It features the same three fan cooling system, and both GPUs can be tweaked and overclocked with the MSI Afterburner software. It's worth noting that you need two 8-pin and one 6 pin power connectors to power this card, which is more than other 2080 Ti variants, so make sure you have enough space coming from your PSU if you go with this model. See it on Amazon.

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 8GB Duke OC

Big and beefy RTX 2080

Base Clock: TBD | Boost Clock: TBD | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C | Dimensions: 12.4 x 4.7 x 1.2 inch (314 x 120 x 50 mm)

The Duke series of RTX 2080 GPUs have a silver and black design which MSI claims gives it a 'classy look.' It does look rather nice from what we've seen, but with all the RGB lights blaring, I'm sure you can make it look as tacky as you'd like. There's no info at the moment about clock speeds, but with 'OC' in the name, this is another version with a factory overclock. Find it on Amazon.

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB Duke OC

The RTX 2080 Ti Duke

Base Clock: TBD | Boost Clock: TBD | Memory: 11GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin, 1 x 6 pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C | Dimensions: 12.4 x 4.7 x 1.2 inch (314 x 120 x 50 mm)

If you fancy an MSI Duke RTX graphics card then you'll be pleased to know it also comes as an RTX 2080 Ti. It has the same impressive design and three fan cooling system. Hopefully MSI will release more information about RTX 2080 Ti 11GB Duke soon, including what clock speeds it boasts. Check it on Amazon.

GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti cards from Zotac

Zotac has also got some RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards lined up with its AMP brand. Zotac's GPUs are usually less flashy than some of its competitors, but also more affordable, so they could offer a decent way to get an RTX card.

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 AMP! Edition

Zotac's RTX 2080 offering

Base Clock: TBD | Boost Clock: TBD | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin, 1 x 6-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C | Dimensions: 12.13in x 4.45in x 2.24 inch (308mm x 113mm x 57mm)

The Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 AMP! Edition comes with active fan control, a new and improved fan design for better cooling, RGB lightning and software for easy customisation and overclocking. Pre-order it on Amazon.

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Ti AMP! Edition

The RTX 2080 Ti with AMP cooling

Base Clock: TBD | Boost Clock: TBD | Memory: 11GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C | Dimensions: 308mm x 113mm x 57mm (12.13in x 4.45in x 2.24in)

If you want to up your gaming PC's performance, then Zotac is also offering an RTX 2080 Ti version, with all the AMP! Edition features found with its RTX 2080 GPU. As with other manufacturers, the clock speeds have not been released yet. Find it on Amazon.