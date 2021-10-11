DJI Action 2 release date, price, rumors and leaks

The DJI Action 2 is expected to be the successor to the DJI Osmo Action action camera – and according to the latest leaks, it could have a completely overhauled design that harks back to the now-discontinued GoPro Hero Session.

The original DJI Osmo Action (above) was a compelling GoPro alternative when it landed in May 2019, bringing features like a front-facing screen that are now staples on rivals like the GoPro Hero 10 Black.

But it's now been eclipsed by more recent rivals, and it appears that DJI is preparing to launch a radically different DJI Action 2 successor. If recent YouTube leaks are to be believed, and they look pretty legitimate, the Action 2 will have a new modular, cube-like design that work with accessories like an extra display.

With a leaked manual also giving us a potentially good idea of what to expect from the DJI Action 2's specs, it seems the GoPro rival is getting close to an official launch. Until then, here's everything we know about the Action 2 so far.

The DJI Action 2 is expected to be launched in late October, with a DroneXL source pinpointing October 27 as the likely arrival date.

According to the same source, the Action 2's price will "be between $400 – $500 USD", with lots of optional accessories available for owners to customize the turn modular action cam. These will apparently include a macro lens, remote control extension rod and mysteriously-named 'power module'.

That price tag hasn't been seen in leaks from retailers, so we're not yet sure how accurate it is. But if true, it would make the Action 2 more expensive than the original DJI Osmo Action at launch.

The latter arrived in May 2019 with a $379 / £329 / AU$499 price tag, which has since come down to $329/£279. And with the GoPro Hero 10 Black currently available for $399 / £379 / AU$599.95 with a GoPro subscription, DJI would have to be pretty confident that its new action camera offers something compellingly different from its rivals to price it at over $400.

DJI Action 2 rumors, leaks and specs

It looks likely that the DJI Action 2 will have a cube-like design in the vein of the now-discontinued GoPro Hero Session. The Session arrived in 2015, but was then dropped in 2018 during the launch of the GoPro Hero 7 Black.

The strongest supporting evidence for this theory came on October 1 when the action camera's official box was spotted by Twitter user Moe K in a YouTube video that has now been edited out of the scene. You can see the original frame in the tweet below.

DJI Action 2 thanks @petermckinnon latest video 2:45

This appears to confirm that the DJI Action 2 will have a new square design, rather than the more traditional rectangular one of its predecessor.

Despite the new design, it will seemingly still have a 1.76in rear display. This was backed up by a post from DJI leaker Jasper Ellens on October 2, which suggested that an additional touchscreen module will be available for those who the front-facing screen for vlogging.

Exclusive insights on the #DJI #Action2. These specific screenshots of the quick start guide confirms the camera unit has a #touchscreen on the BACK. And the external touchscreen has one on the FRONT.Release was confirmed by at least two of my sources: Last week of October.

This followed an earlier post from Jasper Ellens (picked up by DroneDJ), which revealed what look like pages from the Action 2's manual. This shows a modular design, in a similar vein to the Insta360 One R, which allows you to customize the Action 2 to suit different use cases and situations.

But what about the DJI Action 2's base specs? That manual leak suggests that the Action 2 will have a 1/1.7in sensor, which would be larger than the 1/2.3in sensor in the DJI Osmo Action.

This would be impressive in the context of the Action 2's size. It's expected to weigh in at just 56g, which is just a third of the weight of the GoPro Hero 10 Black. The title of smallest action camera, though, would still be held by the tiny Insta360 Go 2, suggesting that DJI is aiming for something in between the two.

Elsewhere, the leaks suggest the Action 2 will be able to shoot 4K/60p video with a 100Mbps bit-rate. If true, that would again be impressive for such a small action camera, but would put it behind the resolution of the GoPro Hero 10 Black (which can manage 5K/60p). The Insta360 One R 1-Inch edition would also continue to offer a larger sensor than both, which would likely make it the choice for low-light scenes.

As you'd expect from an action camera, the leaks suggest it'll be waterproof down to 10m, but that there'll also be a waterproof case that takes this down to 60m – in case you're planning to reschedule a scuba diving trip.

You want more? Ok … this is from the #DJI #Action2 manual. Including the #specs list. Field of view is now 155 degrees in stead of 145. Comes with a necklace too.

The rest of the leaked specs (above) suggest why the DJI Action 2 might fall, as has been rumored, in the $400-$500 price bracket. Impressively, it seems like the action camera may be capable of shooting 4K/120p slo-mo, a mode that's only just arrived on GoPros with the Hero 10 Black.

There'll also be the option of shooting timelapses and 12MP stills, plus the inclusion of RockSteady 2.0 stabilization and HorizonSteady, which is presumably some built-in horizon-leveling like the kind seen in GoPro's recent flagship.

These kind of specs haven't been seen in an action camera of this size before, although it remains to be seen what kind of limitations there'll be in terms of crops, overheating and battery life. The DJI Action 2 is expected to have a pretty small 580mAh battery, so we'll have to wait to see how much real-world shooting will be possible in between charges.

DJI Action 2 early verdict

GoPro's other big rival in premium action cameras, Insta360, concluded that the best way to battle the GoPro Hero range was with an alternative modular design that delivered greater flexibility (the Insta360 One R, above). And it looks like DJI is going a similar route with the Action 2.

The original DJI Osmo Action was much more of a traditional GoPro rival. But with the Hero 9 Black aping many of its features, like the front-facing screen, it seems the Action 2 will adopt a unique, GoPro Session-like design with some interesting modular potential.

If true, the leaked specs suggest it'll certainly be very capable for such a small camera, with a 4K/120p mode and updated RockSteady 2.0 stabilization. Its versatility could also suit those who want a wearable camera that can be converted into a vlogging cam with a front-facing screen.

Then again, we hope its price tag comes in at the lower end of the rumored $400-$500 bracket (or even lower). Part of its predecessor's charm (and that of the GoPro Session) was its relative affordability, so a price that's competitive with the Hero 9 Black, rather than the flagship Hero 10 Black, could help it trouble the upper reachers of our best action camera buying guide.