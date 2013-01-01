Samsung debuts new multi-touch monitor ahead of CES

The 2013 Consumer Electronics Show is less than a week away, but Samsung couldn't hold its excitement over the new Series 7 monitors it will debut any longer.

Samsung has been rather elusive with its plans for CES, so the reveal of two new high-end monitors in advance of the show came as a bit of a surprise.

The SC770 Touch Monitor is the company's first multi-touch monitor that has been built around Windows 8, and offers up to 10 points of simultaneous contact at once.

Conversely, the SC750 may not include a touch-screen display, but the high-definition monitor will be able to flip from landscape to portrait display modes thanks to the inclusion of a 90-degree pivot.

Professional grade, consumer friendly

Both of the Series 7 monitors are built with professional picture quality in mind, but will also be touted as very accessible for consumers.

Samsung didn't reveal any price points for either monitor, so for now everyone will just have to take the manufacturer at its word.

The SC770 comes in at 24 inches, and has a resolution of 1920 x 1080, with a 5000:1 contrast ratio.

The SC750 is a little larger, boasting a 27-inch display capable of the same 1920 x 1080 resolution and 5000:1 contrast ratio.

Aside from the touch capabilities, the SC770 will also include two speakers, while the SC750 will require users to add their own speakers.

Samsung plans to release the Series 7 monitors during the first quarter of 2013, and both will be on display at CES 2013.