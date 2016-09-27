Could it be magic, now? The last decade of Mac keyboard evolution

Some say Apple perfected the keyboard in 2007. We're not one of them, which is why we've spent more money than we care to think about getting my supple digits accustomed to different Mac keyboards throughout the years.

The Cupertino, California-based firm pulled off a one-two sucker punch in 2015 by launching not one, but two new keyboards for the first time in eight years. Both the 12-inch MacBook and the new Magic Keyboard have proved divisive affairs with their low-slung keys, shallower than your average reality TV star.

The question is: are Apple's keyboards getting better, or worse? Let's look back at offerings we've owned in the last decade-plus, in addition to glossing over Apple's latest Magic Keyboard.

How many made it into our list of the best keyboards in the world?

This article has been updated for TechRadar's Mac Week. This year marks not only the 10th anniversary of Apple's MacBook, but the triumphant return of macOS. So, TechRadar looks to celebrate with a week's worth of original features delving back into the Mac's past, predicting the Mac's future and exploring the Mac as it is today.