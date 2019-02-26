Cheaper Nvidia GTX 1660, 1650 graphics cards might be coming soon

Nvidia GTX graphics cards are alive and well following the release of the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. Apparently, Team Green’s new mid-range GPU will soon be joined by two more affordable models.

Digitimes reports there are plans to release a GeForce GTX 1660 on March 15th for $229 (about £170, AU$320). What’s more, there will also purportedly be a GeForce GTX 1650 launching on April 30th for $179 (about £135, AU$250).

If this report is true, Nvidia could quickly dominate the entry-level market in the PC gaming world, especially if both of these GPUs are as impressive as the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

Producing GeForce GTX 1660 and the GeForce GTX 1650 cards certainly wouldn’t be a difficult task for Nvidia. The company could just use cut-down versions the its existing Turing TU116 GPU core with fewer CUDA cores or slightly lower operating frequencies to produce more affordable models.

According to VideoCardz, the GeForce GTX 1660 will feature 1,280 CUDA cores with either 6GB or 3GB of GDDR5 video memory. The GeForce GTX 1650, on the other hand, is still heavily shrouded in mystery and we’ve only heard it will come equipped with 4GB of GDDR5 VRAM.

The motive behind Nvidia’s sudden stream of affordable GPUs is far more transparent. Earlier this month, the company announced its Q4 FY2019 results with revenue dipping to its lowest levels since mid-2017. Part of its poor performance was due to the low sales of high-priced GeForce RTX graphics cards.

It’s almost certain that Nvidia is trying to reverse its fortunes for the better by selling as many mid- and entry-level graphics cards it can.

Via Wccftech