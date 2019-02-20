Canceled Xbox game Scalebound could be Switch-bound, according to new report

Once considered one of Xbox One's most promising first party titles, Platinum Games' Scalebound was unceremoniously canceled by Microsoft in early 2017 for falling short of the company's high standards for exclusives (and yet curiously, Crackdown 3 exists...)

Thankfully, it appears the dragon-centric RPG could be getting a second chance at life on Nintendo Switch, according to a new report by Alex Seedhouse of Nintendo Insider.

Citing comments made by Game Informer's Imran Khan on the Kinda Funny Games YouTube show, in which the senior editor describes a "game that’s thought to be dead that Nintendo’s reviving”, the report states that Scalebound is very likely the game in question.

"I have confidence in my sources to report that it is my understanding that Scalebound has been resurrected as a project to be released as a Nintendo Switch exclusive," said Seedhouse.

Of course, if Scalebound does make its way to the less-powerful Switch console, it's presumed the game's graphics will have to be scaled-down from the original gameplay footage shown off by IGN in 2015, which you can watch below.

Platinum Games CEO Kenichi Sato expressed disappointment over Scalebound's cancelation on the company's blog back in January 2017, with the title said to be a passion project for Platinum co-founder and game director Hideki Kamiya.

That said, Xbox boss Phil Spencer described the cancelation as a "difficult decision" and that the "result is better for Xbox gamers". Hopefully, we'll get a chance to decide that for ourselves.