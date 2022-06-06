Cabinet of Curiosities could be the Netflix horror anthology show we've longed for

Cabinet of Curiosities could be the Netflix horror anthology series we've been waiting for.

The first teaser for Guillermo del Toro's latest horror project – Cabinet of Curiosities – has been released online.

Debuted during the first day of Netflix Geeked Week 2022 (June 6), the teaser trailer delivers a suitably spooky first-look at the upcoming horror anthology series, as well as detailing those involved in its production.

Check out the one-minute long trailer below:

Unsurprisingly, there's little we can discern from the Netflix show's first teaser. What we do know is that it'll comprise eight standalone tales, with a different horror genre director attached to each one. Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), David Prior (The Empty Man), Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), and Keith Thomas (The Vigil) are four of those that helm an entry in del Toro's upcoming series.

But that's not all. Netflix has also revealed the absolutely stacked cast who'll feature in each of octet of tales, and it's a who's who of some of the best talent around. Shadow and Bone's Ben Barnes, The Walking Dead alumnus Andrew Lincoln, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Ismael Cruz Cordova, Game of Thrones' Essie Davis, and Harry Potter's Rupert Grint are just five of the big-name actors attached to star in the project.

Cabinet of Curiosities doesn't have a release date just yet, but Netflix has confirmed (via its in-house Tudum website (opens in new tab)) that the anthology series will drop later this year. Depending on when it arrives, Cabinet of Curiosities may launch in the same release window as another del Toro-led Netflix project – the director's more mature and serious taken on Pinocchio – before 2022 ends.

Netflix has been expanding its horror offerings to subscribers in recent years, with the likes of Mike Flanagan's Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Bly Manor captivating audiences across the globe. Another horror series that was acclaimed by critics and fans alike was Archive 81, but Netflix opted to cancel that show after a solitary season, much to the chagrin of those hoping for more installments.

We'll be bringing you more Netflix Geeked Week announcements as they drop, so be sure to stay tuned to TechRadar for more on The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy, The Gray Man, and more.