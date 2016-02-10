Apple Music support is finally added to Sonos speaker systems

Seven months after launch Apple's streaming music service has finally appeared on Sonos, the connected-speaker system, providing high-end audio nerds with a reason to pay up for the new service.

It joins a long roster of existing services that are already supported by Sonos, including Spotify, Google Play Music, Tidal (remember that?), and SoundCloud. Like Spotify and the other services, Sonos owners can now seamlessly play their tracks and playlists wherever they have a connected speaker by using the Sonos app.

Launch countdown

Support for Apple Music officially launches today at 9am ET (2pm UK time), after being in beta for some time. This is likely the first time that Apple Music has been made available outside of an official Apple-made app.

To add the service Sonos owners must enable it using a mobile device, rather than the desktop app. Annoyingly, you need to be an Apple Music subscriber to access all of the features - including the streaming Beats 1 station, which is available subscription-free on Apple devices.

Via GSMArena