AMD Ryzen 5000 live blog: will AMD strike the final blow against Intel?

AMD is getting ready to launch its Zen 3 processors for the first time, and while we first thought we'd be getting Ryzen 4000 processors, it looks like AMD is going to skip straight to 5000 for its next enthusiast desktop platform for gamers and content creators.

This time around, we don't think we'll see a massive shift in the amount of cores, as these Zen 3 processors will also be based on TSMC's 7nm manufacturing process, instead we expect a nice boost in efficiency and clock speed.

If AMD can bump up single-core performance by ratcheting up clock speed and IPC (instructions per clock) performance, it could finally dethrone Intel as the best processor for gaming. And, given that AMD is labelling this livestream as "Where Gaming Begins" we think the chances are high that this is exactly what Team Red is planning on doing.

AMD Ryzen 5000 live blog

All times are in EST

[10:10 am]: We're still two hours off from AMD's big reveal, but don't expect these processors to hit the street next week or anything. We probably won't see AMD Ryzen 5000 processors come out until the end of October. I would love to be proven wrong, though.

getting ready to say goodbye to ryzen 3000 after today's event pic.twitter.com/tABiN6mJgXOctober 8, 2020

[9:45 am] Ok, but imagine if AMD launched a 16-core, 32-thread successor to the Ryzen 9 3950X that not only absolutely smoked the Intel Core i9-10900K when it comes to multi-core performance (which is virtually assured) but also provided best-in-class gaming performance. Combined with PCIe 4.0 compatibility, it really could be the gaming processor of the future.

I really want to see this in like the Ryzen 5 5600X (if that's what it's indeed called), though.

[9:20 am] Coffee, check. Looking forward to what AMD's next-generation desktop processors are going to look like. Hopefully a big focus of the event is on single-core, because AMD is still lagging behind Intel in this (and only this, let's be real) area.