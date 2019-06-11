AMD Radeon RX 5700 GPUs will give you three free months of Xbox Game Pass

Are you a PC gamer who fancies giving Microsoft’s new Xbox Game Pass a spin for a few months, for free? Well, AMD has revealed a new offer at E3 2019 giving buyers of its imminent Radeon RX 5700 graphics cards and select Ryzen 3000 CPUs exactly that.

To be precise, AMD announced an Xbox Game Pass offer consisting of a free subscription to the service for three months, which will be bundled with both the Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT GPUs when they hit the shelves on July 7.

As you’re probably aware, Ryzen 3rd Generation processors will also go on sale on that day, and some of these will come bundled with the Xbox Game Pass too. AMD hasn’t clarified exactly which models yet, so we’ll just have to sit tight and wait for further news on that score. Presumably the higher-end chips will be included, but perhaps not some of the cheaper variants.

Gaming goodness

At any rate, this will give you plenty of options to exercise with your new RX 5700 series graphics card, because as we’ve already heard, Microsoft’s subscription service brings over 100 Xbox games to the PC.

That includes some high-profile titles such as Metro Exodus and Borderlands: Handsome Collection, with many more planned down the line – notably Halo: Master Chief Collection, and Gears 5.

Normally, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass will set you back $5 or £4 (around AU$8) a month, and the service is in beta right now.

Furthermore, the revamped Xbox app for Windows 10 is also out in beta form, and this provides an overarching hub to manage your PC games and Xbox Game Pass titles if you’re a subscriber. The app also incorporates a load of social features, facilitating text or voice chat with your Xbox friends from the PC.

Via Neowin