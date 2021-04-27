Amazon's six new cheap tablets include the company's best slate yet

Amazon has plenty of cheap tablets in its Fire range, and the ranks have just grown, as a whopping six new slates have just been announced.

The new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) and Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition (2021) are upgraded versions of the 2019 models of both slates - they're also joined by a new Fire HD 10 Plus.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus in 2020 was the first 'Plus'-style tablet from the company, with a few improvements on the contemporary Fire HD 8, and now it seems the Fire HD 10 line is following suit.

Joining those three new tablets is a brand-new line of kids-focused tablets called the Fire Kids Pro line (does Amazon know 'Pro' is short for professional? Something kids tend not to be?). There's a Fire 7, Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 model of the Kids Pro device, and they're aimed at older kids than the Kids Edition range - while those devices are for 3-7-year-olds, the Kids Pro devices are for 6-12-year-olds.

That different age window means the huge protective case on the Kids Edition tablets isn't here, and while there's still a rubber shell it's quite a bit smaller. Also, the list of compatible apps is longer, covering everything a 12-year-old would be allowed to use.

The new Fire HD 10 range

Unless you're a child (or have one) the star of this announcement is the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus, as it's now technically the most advanced slate from the company.

This tablet has a 10.1-inch screen and smaller bezels than its predecessor. It charges wirelessly, has 4GB of RAM and boasts a 12-hour battery life. Thanks to the wireless powering, you can put the slate on a compatible stand which turns it into an Alexa-enabled smart home hub.

The Fire HD 10 (non-Plus) doesn't support wireless charging, and has 3GB of RAM, so it's a little less powerful. That's still 1GB more than its predecessor, though.

None of the six new tablets are on sale just yet, and while we've got prices for them, it's only in US dollars - only Amazon US has entries for the slates so far. We'll list prices below, along with Australian dollar and pound sterling conversions, so you can get a rough idea as to how much they could cost.

When these devices go on sale, we'll test them out to see if they're worth your money or not. With Amazon Prime Day hopefully coming up soon, these new devices could get some discounts before too long.