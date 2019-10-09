OnePlus 7T Pro live stream: how to watch the launch event live

The OnePlus 7T Pro release date is imminent, and the Chinese phone company is soon to launch the new handset for the world to see.

That’s because OnePlus is about to host the OnePlus 7T series launch event in London, where it’s set to launch the OnePlus 7T globally – and, hopefully, a 7T Pro model too. This follows a late September launch event where it debuted the device in India.

The OnePlus 7T event takes place on October 10 when it’ll start at 4PM BST / 11AM ET / 8AM PT (2AM AEDT on October 11).

What we expect from the OnePlus 7T Pro

We’re expecting the OnePlus 7T Pro to be a minor step up from the OnePlus 7 Pro , not a whole redesign, but the recently-launched OnePlus 7T was quite an improvement on the OnePlus 7 , so we could be proven wrong.

There also could be a OnePlus TV release date announced too, which is currently only available in India. There may also be wholly new products.

TechRadar will be at the OnePlus 7T Pro launch event, and we’ll be reporting live on it with all our hands on reviews, analysis and news, but if you want to watch along for yourself, you’re able to do that.

How to watch the OnePlus 7T Pro launch livestream

If you want to watch the OnePlus 7T Pro launched live in front of your eyes, you’ve got two options.

The first is to attend the event yourself, if you’re based in London (or are just really keen to see the new phone). OnePlus sells tickets, which you can pick up for £30 (roughly $36 / AU$54) from its website .

Alternatively, if going out of your way to see a smartphone launch seems a bit too much, you can watch the YouTube livestream. It’s set to go live on the dot as the OnePlus 7T Pro event starts, but you can set a reminder or start early in a different tab if you want.

If watching along to the OnePlus 7T Pro livestream will take too much time out of your day, TechRadar will also be running a live blog, so you can find out all the latest news in bite-sized chunks. When that’s running, we’ll share a link here so you can follow along.