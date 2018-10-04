Microsoft has now officially released the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, so read on to find out how to manually download and install the October 2018 Update. While there will be an automatic rollout of the update starting October 9, where Windows 10 devices will get an automatic download of the October 2018 Update, it may be a while before your device gets the October 2018 Update. If you don’t want to wait, then follow the steps below to download and install the Windows 10 October 2018 Update right now.

Before we demonstrate how to download and install the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, you should know that there is some inherent risk to installing major operating system updates, so we strongly advise that you backup your important data first. Luckily, we can show you all the best free backup software.

You should also create a system restore point, and in our guide on reinstalling Windows 10, we show you how.

Once that is done, read on to find out how to download and install the Windows 10 October 2018 Update right now.

If you have any issues, make sure you visit our guide on Windows 10 October 2018 Update problems: how to fix them.

If you’re experiencing issues with Windows Update, you can force your PC to download the Windows 10 October 2018 Update by using the Update Assistant tool.

To do this, head to the Windows 10 Update Assistant webpage and click 'Update now'.

The tool will download, then check for the latest version of Windows 10, which includes the October 2018 Update.

Once downloaded, run it, then select 'Update Now'. The tool will do the rest. Your PC will restart a few times – so save any work first – and then your PC will be updated with the October Update, while all your files and settings will remain where they were.

Remember, this will only work once the Windows 10 October 2018 Update is officially released.

Microsoft has also made the Windows 10 October 2018 Update ISO files available for download, so if you want to perform a fresh install of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update rather than upgrading your current version of Windows 10, you can do so.

ISO files are disc images that enable you to burn bootable CD or DVDs – or create bootable USB sticks – so that you can perform a fresh install of Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

Use the following direct links to download Windows 10 October 2018 Update ISO files:

To make a bootable USB drive use Microsoft’s Windows USB/DVD Download Tool.

Once done, load up the file and follow the instructions to install the Windows 10 October 2018 Update.