How to check if your PC will get Windows 11 update

Microsoft’s latest and shiny new operating system has just been unveiled. Windows 11 has been announced after 5 years and hence has been a much-awaited update.

Apart from the new design and a modern look, Windows 11 has a plethora of new features that offer a powerful way to multitask. Most importantly, you can now run Android apps almost natively on any Windows 11 powered system.

Microsoft is offering Windows 11 free of charge. So ideally you’ll be able to download Windows for free on your device if it is running Windows 10. Though fresh installation may be chargeable and the pricing, however, may only be available closer to the rollout.

According to Microsoft, the new operating system will start rolling out this “Holiday” which basically means around November this year. The rollout will continue into 2022. Hence, even if you want to download Windows 11 now, you may not be able to do it right now.

Although, there is a way to test out the new operating system through official channels but slightly earlier. Microsoft will start releasing Windows 11 for Insiders starting next week. So if you’ve not signed up for the Windows Insider Program, it is about time that you should in case you want to try Windows 11 now provided your computer is compatible.

What you need to run Windows 11

While Windows 11 is available as a free download, Microsoft has set a baseline of hardware specifications that allows users to take advantage of all its features.

All the PCs and laptops powered by Intel’s sixth and seventh-generation processors are not eligible to get the new update. Also, an important thing, Windows 11 will not support 32-bit systems, so if you had been thinking of updating your device, well, the time has come.

Similarly, if your device runs on AMD’s A-series and FX-series, along with Ryzen 1000 and most Ryzen 2000 processors, it will not be able to run Windows 11. To download Windows 11 on your PC, it must meet the below requirements-

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device

System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

Display: 9-inch or larger display with HD (720P) resolution or more

Internet connection and Microsoft accounts: Internet connection to download and set up the device. A Microsoft account is required for some features

(Image credit: Future)

Windows 11 compatibility check

In case your system meets the above-mentioned criteria, you need to run a health check to keep your system ready to install Windows 11 whenever it starts rolling out. In case your device fails the health check, you will still have some time to update the computer to make it Windows 11 compatible since the OS will start rolling out sometime later this year.

To run the health check you need to first download and install Microsoft's PC Health Check app

Once installed, run the program

Click on the blue coloured “Check Now” button on the Windows 11 banner

If your system is compatible, you’ll get a pop-up stating “This PC will run Windows 11"

In case Microsoft's Windows 11 upgrade checker tells you that your PS isn't supported but it meets all the other requirements then you need to check your BIOS to enable TPM. Almost every modern CPU comes with TPM support. In case you have an Intel CPU then you need to switch to TPM and for AMD you need to check PSP fTPM in the BIOS. Once done, you can run Microsoft's health checker app to confirm the status.

Windows 11 announced: release date, features and everything you need to know

These are the best laptops of 2021

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!