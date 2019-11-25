Amazon Singapore Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

UPDATE: Amazon Singapore has confirmed dates for its Black Friday sales, and Prime members get exclusive early access to some offers. Scroll down to learn more!

Amazon might be a bit of a newcomer to the country, but we don't expect the online retail giant to skimp on its first ever Black Friday sales in Singapore, with the 2019 sale set to kick off very soon. The official date for Black Friday this year is November 29, but Amazon Singapore is starting its discounting slightly earlier.

Last year, Amazon sold 175 million items globally over its two-day Prime Day event – certainly an impressive feat – and we've no doubt that it'll bring plenty of discounts to the tech it sells in Singapore for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 – whether it be smartphones, laptops, TVs or even powerbanks and smaller gadgets.

However, it can be a bit intimidating to scan through everything the online giant has on offer, so here at TechRadar, we're going to help you out by hand-picking the best bargains on offer and finding you the lowest price on the latest tech.

With the sales dates looming, you should start thinking about what you're keen on scooping up when it shows up on special – some Sony noise-cancelling headphones, maybe a Nintendo Switch console – and keep coming back to this page to see the latest on Amazon Singapore's Black Friday sales.

You can always check out Amazon Singapore's current deals (and a tantalising Black Friday countdown timer to boot). This landing page will be where all the deals go live when the time comes, too.

In the meantime, check out the best Singapore tech deals this month.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday on Amazon Singapore?

Amazon Singapore's Black Friday sale is officially going live on November 28, a day before the Friday itself, while Cyber Monday falls on December 2. But, if you sign up for Amazon Prime, you'll get exclusive access a day early, on November 27.

Amazon Prime free trial Get 30 free days of Amazon Prime! Wait until at least November 8 to be sure you've got the whole Black Friday period covered (and then some) with your subscription and you'll get access Lightning deals and one-day free delivery plus lots of other benefits too. After this 30-day period, you'll be charged SG$2.99 a month.View Deal

What's new on Amazon for Black Friday 2019

Every year Amazon launches a suite of new Echo devices which become some of the hottest-selling items during Black Friday. While Singapore doesn't get the entire catalogue, the devices it does get could see some neat discounts.

Of course, the older Echo products and the existing Fire TV Stick will also see excellent discounts this year.

With the Nintendo Switch Lite now out, chances are we're going to be able to save a packet on this new handheld console, along with plenty of discounts on a lot of new games like Borderlands 3, Control and Gears 5.

How to prepare for Amazon Singapore Black Friday deals

We haven't had any Black Friday sales on Amazon Singapore as yet, so there's no local trend to make our predictions from, but one thing did stand out from other regions last year: the speed at which the Nintendo Switch deals sold out.

However, we can extrapolate more widely from what's happened in other regions, where Amazon has a more well-established presence.

Amazon has an ongoing scheme called Deals of the Day which, during Black Friday, you ought to keep an eye on. Historically, at least in the UK and US, the one-day offers begin well before the actual day and go on for 10 days. While we're not expecting Amazon to start offering deals in the third week of November, it is likely that Black Friday Deals of the Day in Singapore will begin trickling in on Monday, November 25.

Along with Deals of the Day, we expect there to be a whole load of Lightning Deals, which last only for a short time period, or until stocks last. Anyone can buy these, but Amazon Prime members usually get access to these offers 30 minutes before everyone else.

We’d recommend becoming an Amazon Prime customer for that benefit alone, but it also gives you access to Amazon Prime Video and the company's two-day delivery promise as well, along with plenty more perks for a reasonable price.

In the lead up to Black Friday, Amazon will likely begin rolling out offers for its other subscription services, like a possible three-month free trial of its Kindle Unlimited service, and similar offers for Audible and Music Unlimited as well.

Our last bit of core advice is to regularly check back with TechRadar for our selection of the best deals, and to not rely on Amazon having the lowest prices over the Black Friday period. We’ll also be covering a wide range of Singapore retailers as well as specific products like laptops, cameras and gaming gear.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The best Amazon Black Friday deals we expect this year

In other regions, it's a pretty safe bet to expect Amazon's own Echo range of smart devices, Kindle e-readers and FireTV streaming devices to go on sale, but none of these have officially landed in Singapore as of yet.

As such, you'll want to keep an eye on third-party retailers and the products they have on offer. While we're yet to have seen a Black Friday with Amazon Singapore around, we might be able to get an idea for what products might get discounted thanks to last year's sale in Australia.

In 2018, Amazon Australia dropped some remarkable discounts on cameras for Black Friday, including the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, which is still one of the most popular pro DSLRs available today.

There were some decent offers on some of Sony's excellent 4K UHD smart TVs, as well as iRobot Roomba machines if you wanna keep your living room clean so you can kick back to watch some more movies.

If you enjoy your music, Black Friday 2019 will almost certainly bring some superb bargains on premium headphones – we expect Sony's WH-1000XM3 to get a decent discount as they always tend to do, and perhaps even the pricey and strangely named Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Expect serious discounting on the Xbox One S and PlayStation 4 this year, especially in bundle form: we’re coming to the end of the current console generation and as such we're likely to see a lot of price chopping this Black Friday. Similarly, the original Nintendo Switch console has been revamped, and there's also a Switch Lite kicking around now, so there might be some savings to be had on any stock of the original model that is still available. (And regardless of that, we expect bother newer Switch options should also get their prices dropped for Black Friday.)

How to get the best deals from Amazon on Black Friday 2019

We've got two key bits of advice: do your homework and bide your time. If you know roughly what you want and what you expect to pay for it then you're much more likely to get a good deal than if you charge around Amazon waving your credit card at anything with a discount.

The exception to that is Lightning Deals, which are only available for a short, specified period. When those Lightning Deals are gone, they’re gone. Make sure you’ve signed up for Amazon Prime before you go shopping, as Lightning Deals and some of Amazon's best deals are Prime-only. There's a free trial which you can optionally cancel if you decide you don't need it long term.

Here's one more bit of crucial advice: stick with us. There are loads of expert tech lovers at TechRadar, and we'll be spending the entire Black Friday period locked in a room with only laptops, pizza and energy drinks for company as we scour Amazon for the very best Amazon Black Friday deals.