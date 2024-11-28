Want to get into vinyl? Get a fully-fledged wireless setup with these turntable and Bluetooth speaker Black Friday 2024 deals

Black Friday 2024 is finally here, hurray! And if you're looking for some of the best Black Friday sales, these wireless turntable and Bluetooth speaker combos could be perfect for you.

If you've been wanting to get into vinyl, there's no better time to do so than Black Friday. You can bag some incredible savings on all the necessary kit, including some amazing turntables. But for newbies in the world of vinyl, the complexities of speaker setup may be daunting. So why not skip all that by pairing a low-priced turntable with an awesome Bluetooth speaker?

I've curated two pairings which are available in both the US and UK:

Firstly, you can get the Sony PS-LX310BT for just $178 (was $249) at Amazon US and £198.99 (was £249) at Amazon UK. Then, you can combine that with the Beats Pill, available for just $99.95 (was $149.95) at Amazon US and £93.99 (was £149.99) at Amazon UK.

But if you want a touch more quality at a still low-price, you could instead opt for the Audio-Technica AT-LP120XBT-USB, which is just $299 (was $399) at Amazon US and £295 (was £339.99) at Amazon UK. You can pair that over Bluetooth with the incredible Sonos Roam 2 which is only $139 (was $179) at Amazon US and £127.62 (was £179) at Amazon UK.

Both of these combos include Bluetooth speakers that can easily pair to a budget wireless turntable for instant vinyl audio. You can also purchase multiple Beats Pills or Sonos Roam 2 speakers and pair them together for stereo sound, if that's what you're after. In our Beats Pill review, we raved about its good looks and talented sound output, whereas we loved the Sonos Roam 2 for its amazing connectivity options and high-quality, powerful audio.

And these budget turntables hit all the right notes too. The Sony PS-LX310BT is a simple, competent and compact deck, while the Audio-Technica AT-LP120XBT-USB delights with easy-going sound and a commendable feature set.

But anyway, that's enough yapping from me, let's get right into the deals!

Best Black Friday turntable deals and Bluetooth speaker deals US

Combo 1

Sony PS-LX310BT: was $249 now $178 at Amazon This fantastic budget-friendly turntable lets you send your vinyl straight to your wireless headphones or Bluetooth speaker. The Sony PS-LX310BT is super-easy to set up, making it ideal for those searching for an entry-level deck. This deck increased in price after its initial release, so although it was once as cheap as $148 (in September 2019), this is easily the most affordable we've seen it for a long time.

Beats Pill: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon The Beats Pill was something of a return to form for Beats Bluetooth speakers, thanks to its detailed, layered audio output, impressive bass, and sleek design. Thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can score it for less than $100, an exceptional value. You'll easily be able to pair the Beats Pill to the Sony PS-LX310BT turntable for Bluetooth-transmitted vinyl, and if you want stereo playback, you can buy two Pills and pair them together.

Combo 2

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XBT-USB: was $399 now $299 at Amazon This isn't quite the lowest price we've seen this turntable go for, but considering our glowing 4.5-star review, you're still getting very good value here. With aptX Bluetooth streaming, an integrated phono stage, and detailed, clean sound, the Audio-Technica AT-LP120XBT-USB will impress. It can also make digital copies of your vinyl via its USB output if you'd prefer to use that.

Sonos Roam 2: was $179 now $139 at Amazon The Sonos Roam 2 is $40 off, and I'm even tempted to pick it up at this price. You get Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity from this sharp-sounding speaker, as well as an elegant design and compact build. Sync this up with the Audio-Technica AT-LP120XBT-USB for instant vinyl transmission without any complexity.

Best Black Friday turntable deals and Bluetooth speaker deals UK

Combo 1

Sony PS-LX310BT: was £249 now £198.99 at Amazon The Sony PS-LX310BT may have originally been around this price when it launched in September 2019, but its official price rose to £269 due to high popularity. So, now you can get it for the joint-cheapest it's been, making it ideal for beginners in the world of vinyl.

Beats Pill: was £149.99 now £93.99 at Amazon The stylish and great-sounding Beats Pill is available for just £93.99, which is 37% less than its usual price. Talk about a bargain! Connect one (or two for stereo sound) of these Bluetooth speakers to your Sony PS-LX310BT, and you'll get vinyl delivered directly to your ears in no time.

Combo 2

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XBT-USB: was £339.99 now £295 at Amazon This deck looks to create convenience for what is often quite a clunky audio format and does so without reducing sound quality. This one is very much beginner-friendly, although audiophiles may feel that it can't deliver the most dynamic-sounding performance. Still, you're getting awesome value for money here.

Sonos Roam 2: was £179 now £127.62 at Amazon Score £50 off the Sonos Roam 2 this Black Friday and open up your world to beautiful, powerful, and detailed audio. You can pair one or multiple Roam 2 speakers to your turntable via Bluetooth to add a real touch of style (as well as practicality) to your beginner vinyl setup.

