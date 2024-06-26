Walmart's massive 4th of July sale is live: cheap TVs, grills and furniture from $19.99

Walmart just launched its official 4th of July sale as we're nearly a week away from the patriotic holiday. That means you can score massive deals right now on everything from TVs, laptops, and AirPods to kitchen appliances, furniture, vacuums, and more. As the deals editor for TechRadar, I've gone through Walmart's 4th of July sale to bring you the 19 best deals with prices starting at just $19.99.



Walmart is always a popular destination during 4th of July sales, thanks to summer rollbacks throughout its site. You can save on summer essentials like outdoor toys, grills, and patio furniture and score clearance prices on best-selling tech, including TVs, headphones, laptops, and Apple devices. Stand-out offers from today's sale include the popular Ninja Creami ice cream maker on sale for $167, a huge $200 discount on Shark's self-emptying robot vacuum, and this Hisense 58-inch 4K Roku TV for just $258.



Below I've listed links to Walmart's most popular 4th of July sales categories, followed by more of today's best deals. Keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and we don't expect prices to go any lower on the 4th of July proper.

Walmart 4th of July sale: today's 19 best deals

Expert Grill 17-inch Charcoal Grill: was $24.97 now $19.97 at Walmart

Add this compact grill to your summer cooking essentials for just $19.97. For that price, you're getting a square charcoal grill with wheels that features 302 square inches of cooking space so you can whip up burgers and hot dogs for the whole family.

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Coffee Maker: was $79 now $59 at Walmart

Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker, which is on sale for $59. The coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.

Ninja AF100 Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart

Walmart has the best-selling Ninja air fryer on sale for a fantastic price of just $69. The four-quart air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil than a traditional fryer and includes dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleanups.

Kissair Countertop Ice Maker: was $129.99 now $73.99 at Walmart

A countertop ice maker under $100 is an incredible deal and a perfect item to purchase at today's summer sale. The Kissair ice maker features a compact design and a self-cleaning function, and it can produce 9 blocks of ice in just 6-13 minutes.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Walmart

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Walmart has the 2nd-generation model on sale for $89 - just $20 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner Mop Combo: was $299.99 now $119.99 at Walmart

This is an incredible price for a robot vacuum-mop combo, on sale for just $119.98. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, and after you're done vacuuming, the 230ML water tank can help you mop the floor.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299.99 now $129 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones on sale for only $129 at Walmart. The wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation, provide up to 40 hours of battery life, and work with Siri for hands-free control.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum: was $278 now $149 at Walmart

The Bissell Pet Hair vacuum features powerful suction in a lightweight design and includes a Tangle-Free Brush Roll to prevent hair wrap. Walmart's summer sale has the upright vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $149.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $167 at Walmart

The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has become all the rage, and Walmart's 4th of July sale has the popular appliance down to $167. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $189 at Walmart

Grab the budget Apple Watch SE on sale for $189 - only $10 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. Check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

HP 14 laptop: was $519 now $279 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap but capable laptop, Walmart has the best-selling HP 14 laptop on sale for just $279. The 14-inch laptop features an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life, making it a great-value basic device for everyday use.

Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $499.99 now $299 at Walmart

Looking to add a robot vacuum to your appliance stable? Walmart's 4th of July sale has the top-rated Shark Matrix robot vacuum on sale for $299. The Shark Matrix includes a multi-surface brush roll, a self-emptying base unit, and room mapping, and it will return to its base, recharge, and pick up cleaning where it left off.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $299 at Walmart

The Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy and more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that lets you use your watch without touching the display. Today's deal is for the Midnight aluminum case with Midnight sport loop, and at just $299, it's the lowest price we've ever seen.

Acer Aspire 3 15.6: was $499 now $359 at Walmart

Walmart's 4th of July sale has this Acer Aspire 3 laptop marked down to a fantastic price of $359. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor with Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and a full HD 15.6-inch display.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $569 now $399 at Walmart

If you're looking for a powerful tablet, Walmart has Apple's 2022 iPad Air on sale for $399 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $699 at Walmart

While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $749 previously, Walmart has just beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $258 at Walmart

Walmart's 4th of July sale includes some fantastic budget TVs, like the best-selling 58-inch Hisense R6 Series Roku TV, which is on sale for just $258. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

Onn. 75-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $498 now $448 at Walmart

Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 75-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. for just $448 - an incredible price. For your money, you get support for 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart

This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 at Walmart's summer sale. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

