Walmart's Big Savings Week sale is live on TVs, patio furniture, iPads and grills – here are 22 deals I'd add to my cart
Save up to 55% from brands like Bissell, Apple, Vizio and Charbroil
Walmart is kicking off the spring season with a massive week-long sale – appropriately named 'Big Savings Week'. Walmart's sale has clearance prices on TVs, patio furniture, grills, Apple devices, lawnmowers, laptops and appliances from top brands like Bissell, Apple, Ninja, Vizio, LG and Dyson.
Walmart's Big Savings Week sale has a head start on Amazon's competing 'Big Spring Sale' event which kicks off tomorrow. That means both retailers will offer tempting prices on best-selling products as they battle for your wallet. Walmart's Big Savings Week sale launching a full day earlier means you get to shop deals right now and I've hand-picked the 22 top offers below.
A few stand-out deals that Walmart's advertised include the Apple Watch 10 on sale for $299.99, a Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum for $279.99, and this Vizio 4K QLED Smart TV on sale for the excellent price of $564.
Below, you'll find links to Walmart's most popular sale categories, followed by more of the top deals. Walmart's Big Savings Week sale ends on April 1, which means these deals are limited-time offers that you probably won't see again until the next big holiday event.
Walmart Big Savings Week Sale - quick links
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & Apple Watch from $69.99
- Baby: 40% off car seats, highchairs & strollers
- Clothing: 40% off coats, jeans & shoes
- Easter: decor, clothing & candy from $4.99
- Furniture: couches, beds & chairs starting at $49
- Headphones: Sony and Apple from $29
- Home: coffee makers & air fryers from $35
- Laptops: up to $550 off
- Mattresses: deals starting at $65
- Patio: $200 off lawnmowers, furniture & grills
- TVs: smart 4K TVs from $148
- Vacuums: robot vacuums from $99
Walmart's Big Savings Week sale - the 22 best deals
Apple's top-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them on sale for $169.99 at Walmart's Big Savings Week sale. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
Walmart's Big Savings Week sale has Apple's best-selling 10.9 iPad on sale for $299, which is $60 more than the record-low price. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
One of the best deals from Walmart's Big Savings Week Sale is the Apple Watch 10 on sale for $299 - a record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.
Walmart has Apple's cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air M1, in stock and on sale for just $649. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook.
If you're looking for a cheap, smaller-screen TV to put in an extra bedroom, this Vizio 43-inch display is on sale for only $148. While the TV lacks 4K resolution, you get smart capabilities and support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.
Walmart's best big-screen budget display is this Onn. 75-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for only $398. For that price, you get 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.
This 2024 Vizio 4K smart TV is a best-seller at Walmart, and the 65-inch model is on sale for only $378 – an incredible price. The Vizio display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.
This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.
Here's an excellent big-screen QLED TV deal from Vizio, down to $564 for the 75-inch model. You're getting a gorgeous picture with HDR Dolby Vision coupled with a wide viewing angle for a premium experience. The Vizio display also features WiFi 6 for speedy streaming and gaming content.
The best-selling Apple AirTag is down to $69.99 for a four-pack, which is only $5 more than the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
The best budget laptop deal from Walmart's Big Savings Week sale is HP's 15-inch laptop for just $299. For that money, you're getting an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.
The bright and clear HD display on the Asus Vivobook 15 makes work and play dazzling. Navigate school projects and presentations with precision and speed. It's not the most powerful laptop ever, but it'll easily handle day-to-day workloads, and Walmart's Big Savings Week sale brings the price down to just $279.
You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for $39.97 – $30 cheaper than Amazon's current deal. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.
It's smoothie season and Walmart has the best compact, single-serve blender for under $50 at Walmart's Big Savings Week sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.
Walmart has the best-selling Ninja Pro air fryer on sale for an incredible price of $69. The five-quart air fryer includes a wide temperature range so you can quickly cook and crisp your favorite Super Bowl foods and features three difference functions, air fry, reheat, and dehydrate for versatile cooking options.
The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart's Big Savings Week sale has a $30 discount on the popular appliance. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.
Bissell carpet cleaners are a Walmart best-seller, and the retailer's Big Savings Week sale has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, Walmart has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $119. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.
Jumpstart your spring cleaning with the popular Dyson Digital Slim cordless vacuum, which is on sale for $279.99. The ultra-lightweight Digital Slim features three cleaning modes for the right power where you need it and provides 40 minutes of runtime.
This is an unbelievable deal if you want a robot vacuum and mop combo. The Onson robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, and after you're done vacuuming, the 230ML water tank can help you mop the floor - a dream come true for just $99.99 at Walmart's Big Savings Week sale.
A robot vacuum and mop for $189 is another incredible deal, especially from a reputable brand like Shark. You're getting powerful suction and a sonic mop that cleans hard floors simultaneously. Thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa, you can also control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control.
Get a head start on your dream lawn with this top-rated Greenworks lawn mower on sale for $296 at Walmart's Big Savings Week sale. The push lawn mower mows up to 0.5 acres on a single charge, and features a battery that fully recharges in just 100 minutes
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
