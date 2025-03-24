Walmart's Big Savings Week sale is live on TVs, patio furniture, iPads and grills – here are 22 deals I'd add to my cart

Walmart is kicking off the spring season with a massive week-long sale – appropriately named 'Big Savings Week'. Walmart's sale has clearance prices on TVs, patio furniture, grills, Apple devices, lawnmowers, laptops and appliances from top brands like Bissell, Apple, Ninja, Vizio, LG and Dyson.

Walmart's Big Savings Week sale has a head start on Amazon's competing 'Big Spring Sale' event which kicks off tomorrow. That means both retailers will offer tempting prices on best-selling products as they battle for your wallet. Walmart's Big Savings Week sale launching a full day earlier means you get to shop deals right now and I've hand-picked the 22 top offers below.

A few stand-out deals that Walmart's advertised include the Apple Watch 10 on sale for $299.99, a Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum for $279.99, and this Vizio 4K QLED Smart TV on sale for the excellent price of $564.

Below, you'll find links to Walmart's most popular sale categories, followed by more of the top deals. Walmart's Big Savings Week sale ends on April 1, which means these deals are limited-time offers that you probably won't see again until the next big holiday event.

Walmart's Big Savings Week sale - the 22 best deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169.99 at Walmart Apple's top-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them on sale for $169.99 at Walmart's Big Savings Week sale. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $299 at Walmart One of the best deals from Walmart's Big Savings Week Sale is the Apple Watch 10 on sale for $299 - a record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart Walmart has Apple's cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air M1, in stock and on sale for just $649. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Onn 75-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $448 now $398 at Walmart Walmart's best big-screen budget display is this Onn. 75-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for only $398. For that price, you get 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Vizio 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $495.95 now $378 at Walmart This 2024 Vizio 4K smart TV is a best-seller at Walmart, and the 65-inch model is on sale for only $378 – an incredible price. The Vizio display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Vizio 75-inch Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV: was $779.50 now $564 at Walmart Here's an excellent big-screen QLED TV deal from Vizio, down to $564 for the 75-inch model. You're getting a gorgeous picture with HDR Dolby Vision coupled with a wide viewing angle for a premium experience. The Vizio display also features WiFi 6 for speedy streaming and gaming content.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Walmart The best-selling Apple AirTag is down to $69.99 for a four-pack, which is only $5 more than the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $499 now $299 at Walmart The best budget laptop deal from Walmart's Big Savings Week sale is HP's 15-inch laptop for just $299. For that money, you're getting an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

ASUS Vivobook 15.6 inch Laptop: was $399 now $279 at Walmart The bright and clear HD display on the Asus Vivobook 15 makes work and play dazzling. Navigate school projects and presentations with precision and speed. It's not the most powerful laptop ever, but it'll easily handle day-to-day workloads, and Walmart's Big Savings Week sale brings the price down to just $279.

Ninja Pro Single Serve Blender: was $78 now $49 at Walmart It's smoothie season and Walmart has the best compact, single-serve blender for under $50 at Walmart's Big Savings Week sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.

Ninja Pro XL 5 qt Air Fryer: was $79 now $69 at Walmart Walmart has the best-selling Ninja Pro air fryer on sale for an incredible price of $69. The five-quart air fryer includes a wide temperature range so you can quickly cook and crisp your favorite Super Bowl foods and features three difference functions, air fry, reheat, and dehydrate for versatile cooking options.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart's Big Savings Week sale has a $30 discount on the popular appliance. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $87.94 at Walmart Bissell carpet cleaners are a Walmart best-seller, and the retailer's Big Savings Week sale has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark Navigator Advanced Lift-Away Vacuum Cleaner: was $239 now $119 at Walmart If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, Walmart has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $119. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum: was $499.99 now $279.99 at Walmart Jumpstart your spring cleaning with the popular Dyson Digital Slim cordless vacuum, which is on sale for $279.99. The ultra-lightweight Digital Slim features three cleaning modes for the right power where you need it and provides 40 minutes of runtime.

Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner Mop Combo: was $369.99 now $99.99 at Walmart This is an unbelievable deal if you want a robot vacuum and mop combo. The Onson robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, and after you're done vacuuming, the 230ML water tank can help you mop the floor - a dream come true for just $99.99 at Walmart's Big Savings Week sale.

Shark Matrix 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $379.99 now $189 at Walmart A robot vacuum and mop for $189 is another incredible deal, especially from a reputable brand like Shark. You're getting powerful suction and a sonic mop that cleans hard floors simultaneously. Thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa, you can also control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control.