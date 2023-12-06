Walmart is having a massive sale on its top Christmas gifts – here are the 15 best

Looking to grab a gift and save money? Walmart is here to help by launching a massive sale on best-selling gifts, including Apple devices, TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, toys, and games consoles. I've gone through Walmart's Christmas sale and picked out the 15 best deals that I recommend.



Many of today's deals include record-low prices that we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and some items are discounted even further. Walmart's sale is one of the last opportunities before Christmas to score an impressive discount on a to-selling gift idea.



Below, I've listed links to popular sale categories at Walmart, followed by more of today's best deals on iPads, robot vacuums, air fryers, and OLED TVs. Some stand-out offers include Apple's best-selling AirPods on sale for just $99, the viral Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner marked down to $78, and LG's stunning 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,349 - $50 less than the Black Friday price.



Keep in mind that Walmart offers free two-day shipping on orders over $35, so all the gift ideas listed below will arrive before Christmas.

Walmart Christmas gift ideas - the 13 best deals

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $86.88 at Walmart

The Apple AirTag would make a great stocking stuffer, and it rarely gets discounted, but Walmart has the 4-pack on sale for $86.88. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $99 at Walmart

The Apple AirPods 2 are a Christmas best-seller, and Walmart has the earbuds on sale for just $99. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Black Friday, Walmart's price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal from Walmart is just $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $79.99 now $35 at Walmart

Lowest price: You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for a record-low price of just $35 in Walmart's Black Friday sale. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage, and uses K-Cup pods to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials: was $99.99 now $79 at Walmart

This coffee machine can brew a large carafe using ground beans or single cups using K-Cup coffee pods. It's a best-of-both-worlds coffee maker, and Walmart has the Keurig on sale for $79 - the best deal you can find.

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker 8.5qt Multi-Cooker: was $119 now $99 at Walmart

Multi-cookers make great Christmas gifts, and Walmart has this top-rated Ninja Foodi on sale for $99. The multi-cooker can replace 10 cooking tools and appliances and features a large 8.5-quart capacity, which is perfect for large families.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test: was $199.99 now $129 at Walmart

The best-selling 23andMe DNA testA is a unique Christmas gift idea, and Walmart has the kit on sale for $129. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 150 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test that you can take at home.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $78 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners are holiday best-sellers, and just in time for Christmas, Walmart has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $78 – the best deal you can find right now. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum: was $199.99 now $97.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, Walmart has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL on sale for $97.99, thanks to today's $100+ discount. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can just lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $249 now $139 at Walmart

This is probably the best price for a robot vacuum that you'll find right now and just $10 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The Shark ION robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, provides up to two hours of run-time, and can be controlled by the Shark app or with compatible smart home devices.

Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Walmart

If you have more cash to spend, Walmart has the powerful Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum on sale for $399.99. The Dyson Outsize is perfect for pet owners as it features a detangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets. You can also transform it into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

PS5 Slim + Marvel's Spider-Man 2: $499 at Walmart

Walmart currently has stock for the PS5 Slim, and it's a brilliant bundle to boot, packing in a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the new detachable disc drive, giving you the option of playing physical games for $499.

Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $379.99 now $278 at Walmart

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is another holiday best-seller, and Walmart has the 50-inch display on sale for just $278. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support, all for under $300, which is an incredible deal.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,349 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as TechRadar's best TV last year, and Walmart has just dropped the 65-inch model to a stunning price of 1,349 - a new record-low. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,400, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is on my Christmas wish list, and Walmart has the 75-inch model on sale for $1,949. That's just $50 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

