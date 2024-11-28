Up to 42% off! Forget the Galaxy Watch this Black Friday, there's a deal on every Pixel Watch model

The Black Friday deals are underway and present the perfect opportunity to buy yourself a new smartwatch or fitness tracker.

While Samsung's Galaxy Watch range is a valiant smartwatch choice for any Android user, the most clinical way to enjoy Wear OS is the Google Pixel Watch range, especially if you own a Pixel smartphone.

With that in mind, we've found deals on every Pixel Watch model in both the US and the UK, rounding them up so you don't have to do the legwork. While you can technically buy every model this Black Friday, it's really only a choice between the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3. The Pixel Watch 3 is newer and more capable, making that choice seem fairly obvious. However, a stunning lowest-ever price of $145 on the Pixel Watch 2 at Amazon has thrown a spanner in the works.

Here are all the best Black Friday Pixel Watch deals right now.

The best Black Friday Pixel Watch deals in the US right now

Google Pixel Watch 1: was $279.99 now $135.47 at Amazon The Pixel Watch 1 is over two years old and only $10 cheaper than the 2, but we promised you a deal on every model, so here's one that gets you 53% off. In reality, there's no reason not to pay the $10 extra for the Pixel Watch 2.

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $249.99 now $145 at Amazon This unbelievable deal gets you 42% off the Pixel Watch 2, down to just $145. That's only 10 bucks more than the original and gets you a heap of extra features, improved design, and better software support.

Google Pixel Watch 3: was $349.99 now $279.99 at Amazon The Pixel Watch 3 is down to its lowest-ever price of $279 for the 41mm Wi-Fi version, with big savings on the 45mm version, and the LTE options too. That gets you improved battery life, a larger display option, more Fitbit health insights, faster charging, and a snappier display with a higher refresh rate.

The best Pixel Watch deals in the UK

Google Pixel Watch 1: was £379.99 now £171.19 at Amazon The Pixel Watch 1 is hard to come by in the UK these days, but Amazon is selling it for £171. Unlike the US, that's significantly cheaper than either of the two newer models, although this isn't really a discount, it's hovered around this price for almost a year.

Google Pixel Watch 2: was £349.99 now £239 at Amazon The Pixel Watch 2 is discounted at Google to £279, however, you can find it here at Amazon (or Currys) for just £239, down from its usual list price of £349. Even at that price, however, the Pixel 3 isn't much more and makes for a much more enticing buy.

Google Pixel Watch 3: was £349.99 now £279.99 at Amazon Get a Pixel Watch 3 for the lowest-ever UK price of £279 in the UK, £70 off, or a 20% saving. As you can see that's only £40 more than the Pixel Watch 2, making stretching for the newer model a no-brainer. If you want a larger size, you can also score a discount on the 45mm size, new for the Pixel Watch 3 in 2024.

While Google owes plenty to the Pixel Watch 1 for starting its wearable success, it's a really tough sell in the US with that Pixel Watch 2 discount floating around.

The massive $145 sale makes the Pixel 2 the pick of the US bunch by some margin, although the savings on the 3 are also generous if you want the newest model.

In the UK it's a different story, with only the Pixel Watch 3 discounted for Black Friday. The older models are cheaper, but there are no big savings to speak of. However, the pricing is much more even, and even the Pixel Watch 1 is a serious choice thanks to the spread of prices.

