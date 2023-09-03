Trust me - these are the 8 best Apple deals you shouldn't miss this Labor Day

The yearly Labor Day sales are already in full swing this weekend and, surprisingly, there are a number of awesome Apple deals that are definitely worth checking out if you're on the hunt for some premium tech.

I've rounded up the very best Apple deals this weekend just down below - some of which include record-low prices on some of our favorite models here at TechRadar.

For example, check out the MacBook Air M2 for just $899 (was $1,099) at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for a machine that we currently rate as the best laptop you can buy in 2023. And, if you can quite make the budget stretch for the M2 model, then the good news is the slightly older (but still good) M1 model is currently on sale for $749.99 (was $999) at Amazon - another record-low price this weekend.

Probably the best Apple Labor Day deal this weekend is the iPhone 14 at Verizon, which is currently available for free alongside an unlimited data plan. This is the first time we've seen the carrier offer the device for free without the need for a pesky trade-in. So it's a superb deal if you're willing to sign up for an unlimited data plan.

Note, that's just a brief selection - you can view the rest of my favorite deals on Apple tech just down below, which include AirPods, Apple Watches, and even Air Tags. While you're here, don't hesitate to visit and bookmark our main Labor Day sales page for more categories.

The 8 best Apple deals this Labor Day

1. Apple iPhone 14: free with an unlimited data plan, plus $280 off an iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

Verizon has just dropped its best iPhone deal ever on the standard iPhone 14 this week. Previously, a trade-in was needed to get this device for free but that's no longer the case as you can get the device as a freebie on a new unlimited data line. On top of the device itself, you can also bundle in an Apple Watch for $5 per month and get an additional $280 saving on an iPad - both fantastic side bonuses. Note, however, that accessory device lines are paid separately.

2. MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $1,099 now $899 at Best Buy

Record low price: Best Buy has the latest MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price this week. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review thanks to the stylish design, sharp display, impressive performance, and long battery life. This is the one to get if you need a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads. The M1 is still up to those jobs too, though, so you'll be fine with the cheaper option if your budget is smaller - but it's worth the upgrade if you can afford it.



Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $949 @ B&H Photo

3. Apple Mac mini M2: was $599 now $499 @ B&H Photo

It's really darn hard to beat the humble Mac Mini if you're looking for outright bang for the buck. Inside, the M2 chipset is wildly powerful for a sub-$500 machine and it's small enough to easily fit on even the most cramped of desktops. This particular model features 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and will support up to two external monitors at 6K (4K over HDMI). Today's price at B&H Photo is a match for the best we've ever seen an absolute bargain considering this model is currently sold out on Amazon. Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $599 @ Best Buy

4. MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

If your budget can't stretch for the M2 model, consider this older M1 model. The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Amazon now has it for the same record-low price we first saw over Prime Day. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life. Price check: $999 at Best Buy | $849 @ B&H Photo

6. Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $309 at Amazon

Great price: Although the Apple Watch 8 has briefly dipped to as low as $279 previously, today's early Labor Day deal brings the best-selling smartwatch down to the next-best price we've seen for months now. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Price check: $399 at Best Buy

7. Apple iPad Pro 11 (128GB): was $799 now $749.99 at B&H Photo

In need of a tablet with some serious power? The 2022 Apple iPad Pro 11 features a blazingly quick M2 chipset to make short work of all but the most intensive of applications. With a superb display, design, and surprisingly decent battery life, the latest iPad Pro 11 is a pricey but worthwhile buy for those who can make use of its exceptional power. This price at B&H Photo is still $20 off the record low but it's one that's pretty good considering how popular this model is. Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $799 @ Best Buy

8. Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $88.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the four-pack on sale for $89. That's the best deal you'll find and $14 more than the record-low price. A great way to keep track of a backpack; just attach the Apple AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it. Price check: $99 at Best Buy | $89 @ B&H Photo

