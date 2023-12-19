Tired of dropping needles? These luxury artificial Christmas trees are less than half price at Amazon right now

Artificial Christmas trees are a controversial subject, but it’s hard to deny the convenience of a water-less, needle-less, entirely self-sufficient centerpiece for your holiday-ready home.

Naturally, you’ll pay a premium for those artificial trees that look like they’ve been plucked straight from Santa’s grotto, but if you plan ahead – as in, a whole year ahead – you can pick up an uber-realistic model for much, much less than you otherwise would do in the run-up to December.

Right now, for instance, the National Tree Company’s all-singing, all-dancing Dunhill Fir model is less than half price at Amazon. You can currently pick up the 6.5-foot model for just $199.48 (down from $399.99), the 7.5-foot model for $226.99 (down from $469.99), or the absolutely ginormous 9-foot model – if you’re ready to go all Kim Kardashian on your living room – for a mere $406 (down from $959.99).

All three variants come with a durable stand and white lights – if you go for the 9-foot model, you’ll get a whopping 900 long-lasting LEDs – so you needn’t worry about adding a string of expensive tree lights to your Amazon basket when purchasing. Two of the three Dunhill Fir models listed above will arrive in time for Christmas this year, too, which is good news for those mega-traditional folk who like to leave things to the last minute.

Otherwise, judging by the enthusiasm of countless five-star reviewers (who no doubt paid more for their Dunhill Fir), we think these "beautiful" artificial trees are absolutely worth considering ahead of next year's holiday season.

Today's best artificial Christmas tree deals

For more holiday and Christmas gift ideas, check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK. Oh, and be sure to follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and unmissable deals!

More holiday sales in the US