Tired of dropping needles? These luxury artificial Christmas trees are less than half price at Amazon right now

Artificial Christmas trees are a controversial subject, but it’s hard to deny the convenience of a water-less, needle-less, entirely self-sufficient centerpiece for your holiday-ready home.
Naturally, you’ll pay a premium for those artificial trees that look like they’ve been plucked straight from Santa’s grotto, but if you plan ahead – as in, a whole year ahead – you can pick up an uber-realistic model for much, much less than you otherwise would do in the run-up to December.
Right now, for instance, the National Tree Company’s all-singing, all-dancing Dunhill Fir model is less than half price at Amazon. You can currently pick up the 6.5-foot model for just $199.48 (down from $399.99), the 7.5-foot model for $226.99 (down from $469.99), or the absolutely ginormous 9-foot model – if you’re ready to go all Kim Kardashian on your living room – for a mere $406 (down from $959.99).
All three variants come with a durable stand and white lights – if you go for the 9-foot model, you’ll get a whopping 900 long-lasting LEDs – so you needn’t worry about adding a string of expensive tree lights to your Amazon basket when purchasing. Two of the three Dunhill Fir models listed above will arrive in time for Christmas this year, too, which is good news for those mega-traditional folk who like to leave things to the last minute.
Otherwise, judging by the enthusiasm of countless five-star reviewers (who no doubt paid more for their Dunhill Fir), we think these "beautiful" artificial trees are absolutely worth considering ahead of next year's holiday season.
Today's best artificial Christmas tree deals
National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Artificial Tree
6.5ft: was
$399.99 now $199.48 at Amazon
7.5ft: was
$469.99 now $226.99 at Amazon
9ft: was
$959.99 now $406 at Amazon
Hear ye! Hear ye! Save up to $554 on a Christmas tree! Okay but seriously, if you're debating whether to switch to an artificial tree next year, there's no better time to make that investment than right now. Amazon has every variant of the National Tree Company's Dunhill Fir model available for less than half price right now, and if you wait until next Christmas to take the artificial plunge, you could find yourself paying over $500 ($500!) more.
For more holiday and Christmas gift ideas, check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK. Oh, and be sure to follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and unmissable deals!
More holiday sales in the US
- Amazon: 70% off Kindle, TVs, tablets & clothing
- Apple: AirPods, Apple Watch & iPads from $79
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes & clothing
- Beauty: 51% off makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: $800 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: cheap laptops and desktops from $259
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99
- Lenovo: 76% off laptops, desktops & printers
- Lululemon: up to 30% off sitewide
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 40% off Nike, Levi's & UGGs
- Patagonia: pullovers starting at $64.99
- Saatva: $400 off mattresses over $1,000
- Samsung: $2,000 off TVs, $800 off Galaxy S23
- Target: 40% off Christmas decor, TVs & toys
- Toys: Disney, Barbie & Lego from $14.99
- Walmart: cheap TVs, air fryers, PS5 & toys
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Axel is a London-based Senior Staff Writer at TechRadar, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest movies as part of the site's daily news output. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.
Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.