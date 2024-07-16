This will sell out: LG's C4 OLED TV drops to a ridiculously low price for Prime Day

I might have just spotted the best Prime Day TV deal from day one of Amazon's 48-hour sale, and I predict it sell out. You can now get LG's all-new 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,748.99 (it was $2,699.99). That's the best deal we've ever seen for this specific model and an incredible price for a 2024 OLED display.



For the better part of this month, it was on sale for $2,096.99, but thanks to Amazon Prime Day, it received a further $350 discount. As a deals editor for TechRadar, I let out an audible gasp when I saw the price; that's just how good I think this Prime Day deal is.



Released back in March, the LG C4 OLED TV is already one of the best OLED TVs of 2024, thanks to its exceptional brightness, impressive gaming features, and premium sound. The L4 is a successor to last year's LG C3 OLED, which TechRadar highly praised. Upgrades to the LG C4 include an improved picture experience with boosted brightness, a 144hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You're also getting excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Prime Day TV deal: LG's 65-inch C4 OLED

The second best part about this deal (the first being the ridiculously low price, obviously) is that it's not exclusive to Prime members. That means everyone can take advantage of today's record-low price. I've listed more of today's best Prime Day TV deals below, which include record-low prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs.

More of today's best Prime Day TV deals

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon

Amazon has LG's gorgeous 65-inch C3 OLED TV at a stunning price of $1,396.99. That's a massive $1,100 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The highly rated OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $699.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. Today's Prime Day deal brings the 75-inch model down to $699.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen.

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,997.99 now $1,497.99 at Amazon

Samsung's 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound. Today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to $1,497.99.

LG 65-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

The LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality and the 65-inch model just dropped to a record-low price of $1,596.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED Series: was $449.99 now $359.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local dimming, and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size with these high-end features under $400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. However, this offer is still $30 more than the record-low price.

Hisense U7N 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,099.99 now $749 at Amazon

The Hisense U7N is the very definition of value, especially at this ridiculously low price. Offering contrast-rich, bold, colorful mini-LED pictures, a near-full suite of gaming features including up to 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision gaming and VRR (which includes AMD FreeSync Premium), and the Google TV smart TV platform, it's a complete package at a fraction of the cost of more premium rivals.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $2,298 at Amazon

Sony's all-new 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is getting a Prime Day discount, bringing the price down to $100 higher than the lowest we've seen it to date. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide-viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrasts, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.

