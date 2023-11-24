This super funky coffee maker could be yours for just £40

I like collecting fun-looking appliances and decorations for my home, and as soon as I saw the Dolce Gusto DeLonghi Nescafe capsule coffee machine I knew I had to have it. Not only is it an incredibly stylish machine, it's on sale right now at an amazing Black Friday Deal price.

The fun brew machine is on sale at Amazon right now for £39.99, down from £109.99. That's a 64% discount, which means you'll be saving £70! In our review of the Dolce Gusto, we gave the striking machine a respectable four stars, highlighting its easy-to-use design, and ability to make great coffee from a flat white to a mocha latte. Brewing up a delicate cup of coffee with this machine is an indulgent experience, which you can get your hands on for cheap this Black Friday.

Dolce Gusto DeLonghi Nescafé in Red: was £109.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

Created with German appliance manufacturer Krups, Nescafé’s Dolce Gusto Infinissima is a manual coffee pod machine that can make everything from a flat white to a mocha latte. With a striking modernist design and eco-friendly features, it’s a great option for anyone who wants to add a little indulgence to their morning ritual.

Inspired by the infinity symbol, the Infinissima looks...odd, to say the least. It has a globular pod holder and triangular transparent water tank, making it appear more like a modern art sculpture than a traditional coffee machine.

That being said, once we set it up on a kitchen counter, it looked less strange, and quite aesthetically pleasing, with minimalist lines and a sleek design. Although the Infinissima is relatively slim, it does take up a fair amount of counter space, so those with smaller kitchens may prefer a more compact machine like the Dolce Gusto Piccolo Manual.

