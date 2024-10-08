This official Apple iPhone 16 case is on sale for Prime Day and it's the best Camera Control experience I've had by far

Amazon Prime Day rarely features deals on the best iPhone models, but right now you can get the best iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro case I've tried so far: the Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe and Camera Control. What makes it so great? It's the only case that features a sapphire button for the Camera Control - just like the real button on the side of the phone.

This case is usually a bit expensive for a simple silicone number, but Amazon has some great early deals on Apple Silicone cases for every new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, in every new color. This case normally costs $49, but Amazon has them available for less than $40, depending on your iPhone. The cheapest right now is the iPhone 16 silicone case for $37.99, for example.

Apple caught case makers somewhat unaware, for sure, and most cases have a cutout or an opening for the new Camera Control, but the Apple Silicone case uses a tiny slab of sapphire, so you can use all of the touch controls without leaving more of your precious new iPhone 16 exposed.

Not in the US? Check out below where you can find the best Apple iPhone silicone case deal for your region.

Apple's Silicone Case with MagSafe and Camera Control comes in great, bright colors, and frankly it was a nice way for me to add a splash of brightness to the somewhat dull earth tones of my iPhone 16 Pro. The Ultramarine goes very nicely with my desert titanium, if I do say so, but Apple chooses colors with flair, so there's no bad combo.

Today's best Apple iPhone Silicone Case with MagSafe and Camera Control deals

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Silicone Case: was $49 now $37.99 at Amazon

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Silicone Case: was $49 now $38.99 at Amazon

Apple iPhone 16 Plus Silicone Case: was $49 now $37.99 at Amazon

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Silicone Case: was $49 now $37.99 at Amazon

Do you really need a special Camera Control button on your case? Maybe not, but if you want to get the most out of Apple new button, you need an official case. I've tried a number of great iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro cases, and we're working on a complete list of all the best, but you can be certain this official Apple case will make an appearance.

Apple doesn't give specific drop numbers like other case makers, but it does say this case will protect your iPhone from drops. There's a nice lining inside the case to keep the phone protected from scratches as well. It looks simple, but it's been easy to clean in my time with the phone and case. This was the first case I used with my new iPhone 16 Pro, and it won't be the last, but it will stay in my case rotation ... until the next big thing comes along.

