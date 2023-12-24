This Ninja air fryer hits its lowest price in three years - and you should grab it before the deal is gone

Christmas may be two days away, but there are still Christmas deals to be had, especially on kitchen and home appliances. I've found a few air fryer deals that are still live, even on popular models that you'd think would be back to full price by now.

One such model is the Ninja AF101 air fryer. While it's a little older, it's still one of the best air fryers on the market, praised for ease of use, great air fryer performance, and fairly compact design.

This model's price tag stayed at the $80 mark on Amazon for three years, which is what makes this deal extra special. With this 42% discount, it's now just under $75 - the cheapest it's been since late 2020. So, if you're still looking for great deals on kitchen appliances, whether you're looking for a last-minute gift or want to welcome 2024 with a faster and easier way to cook your meals, this is the deal to check out.

Ninja AF101 air fryer: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

New low price - The Ninja AF101 is probably one of the most recognizable air fryers on the shelves. It's a very popular model with over 50K reviews and a 5 out of 5 rating on Amazon. With its 4-quart ceramic-coated nonstick basket, four cooking programs, and fantastic air fryer performance, it's great for air fryer newbies and small households. It's also known to heat up quickly, which means faster preheating time, for its compact design so it doesn't take up that much space on your counter. Now at $75, it's the cheapest it's been in three years, making it a must grab.

It may be a bit of an oldie, but many of new reviews on Amazon from November and December 2023 have given the Ninja AF101 a five-star rating - a testament to its performance and value. If you haven't jumped on the air fryer bandwagon, this is an unmatched first entry into the world.

It's a fantastic investment, especially if you're a busy bee with not a lot of time to cook every night. With this air fryer in your kitchen arsenal, dinners are fast, easy and delicious, saving you a lot of time and effort in 2024. It's just the perfect appliance to ring in and get through the new year.

