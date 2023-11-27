This Lego 'Up' House deal is so good I could cry – and I will, while building it

I am a Disney and Pixar fanatic and an ex-Lego employee, so if there's one thing I'm always on the hunt for in the Cyber Monday deals, it's a good saving on a great Disney or Pixar Lego set.

Well, this year's deals haven't disappointed; right now, you can get the Lego Up house for 20% off at Amazon – but that's not all. You can also snag a third-party LED light set specifically designed for the set for just $19.87 at Amazon, too.

With the ongoing (and some might say unending) celebration of Disney's centennial year has come a slew of incredible merchandising, and this set in particular has been on my wish-list. Why, you ask? Because I'm an absolute sucker for some emotional self-flagellation, and that scene in Up provides me with such delicious sadness.

Jokes aside, Up is a beautiful movie, full of whimsy as well as challenging themes, all expressed in Pixar's iconic style, and this Lego set captures the movie's essence wonderfully. It's one of the best Cyber Monday Lego deals I've seen, and I can't wait to watch up while I cry myself to sleep build my new Lego set.

Today's best Lego Up house deals

Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon

At a record-low price, it would be a shame to miss out on this fantastic offer. Based on the popular Disney film, this Lego set is detailed with props and minifigures including everyone's favorite talking dog, Doug.

LED Light Kit for Lego 43217 Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House: was $29.99 now $18.57 at Amazon

This handy third-party add-on for Lego's official set is an excellent way to spruce your new display piece - just follow the provided instructions and prepare to be dazzled. The ultra-thin 2mm wires are easy to conceal, meaning the set looks just as wonderful with the lights on or off.

While you're at it, why not throw in this Cyber Monday Kleenex deal, knocking 15% off these ultra soft tissues at Amazon. You may well need them when hanging up Carl and Ellie's photos in the living room.

More early Cyber Monday US deals

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!