This Google Nest smart thermostat Prime Day deal is still live, but not for much longer

Now that Amazon Prime Day 2024 has come to an end, this means that most of its best deals are expiring, including those on the best smart thermostats. But if you think you're late to the game, you're wrong, as you can still get your hands on the Google Nest smart thermostat for 31% off.

Currently only available in the US, this price drop takes the Google Nest smart thermostat to $89.99, down from $129.99, just shy of its lowest price by 90c. According to the product's history, it hasn't hit a record-low price on Amazon since July 2022, so its current offer is the best we've seen since. Given that its price fluctuates to over $100 every few months its best to bag this offer while it's still live on Amazon.

We also don't know when the next price spike will occur, so we'd recommend to act sooner rather than later. But if the Google Nest thermostat isn't quite what you're after, don't fret, as you can always check out what other Nest thermostat sales and deals we've spotted.

Today's best Google Nest Thermostat US deal

Google Nest Smart Thermostat: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Compared to the original Nest smart thermostat, Google Nest is a more affordable option and also simple to navigate. Its simple design means that it looks good when mounted to your wall and it comes in four colored trims, which look great against the screen's shade. While it doesn't have the self-learning capabilities like the original Nest, it's still a great option for a basic smart thermostat that can read a room's temperature and automatically adjust it to save you money.

Despite being released in 2020, we still stand by our decision to name it the best affordable smart thermostat making it a great choice for a smart thermostat if you don't want to break the bank.

Though it doesn't adopt the self-learning features we loved in the original Nest smart thermostat, we can still appreciate that its single-room use covers all the basics. Once it's got used to how quickly a room heats up and cools down, it can automatically adjust a room's temperature when you leave the house to save you money on heating bills.

Like the Nest Thermostat E, it uses the same simple-to-use app from which you can control a room's heating when you're away from home. It doesn't have advanced features like other Nest thermostats and it's not compatible with Google's Temperature Sensor, but if a single-room thermostat is what you need, then look no further.

