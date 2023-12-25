This Best Buy deal drops Samsung's best tablets to the lowest price we've seen

There's no doubt that Samsung makes the best Android tablets you can buy, and now Best Buy has the best prices we've ever seen on almost every Galaxy Tab model you'd want. From this year's newest Galaxy Tab S9 FE to the powerful Galaxy Tab S8 family from 2022, you'll find great deals on capable tablets with some of the most dazzling display's you've laid eyes upon.

You can get a whopping $400 off the mighty Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, for only $699.99 at Best Buy, which drops this powerhouse mega-tablet into iPad Air, territory. It's a big tablet with big power inside, perfect for multi-tasking or just playing games on the biggest tablet screen Samsung makes.

Or, if you prefer something smaller, check out the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which was just launched before the holiday season. That tablet is water resistant, so you can read and do work by the pool (or in the bathtub, we won't judge).

All of these tablets are top notch and newer models, even though Samsung is still selling many older, cheaper tablets. If you want a premium experience for less, these are the best deals we've seen on tablets that do more than you'd ever expect. They are all S Pen equipped, ready to run Samsung DeX to work like a laptop, and powerful enough to run the best apps, games, and productivity tools you'll find on Android.

Best Buy Samsung tablet sale: 6 great Galaxy Tabs

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: was $1,099.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's premiere tablet from 2022 is now on sale for its lowest price ever at Best Buy, and if you want the biggest and best tablet around, you can't find much better than this. It isn't water resistant like the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, but for this incredibly low price, it's worth giving up that feature. This makes a fine laptop replacement if your job is mostly in a web browser.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: was $899.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's middle child tablet from 2022 gives you a brilliant OLED display and plenty of screen real estate, now for the lowest price we've seen. This tablet comes with Samsung's dynamic S Pen, and it's plenty capable of running anything you throw at it. In fact, throw multiple apps it's way at once, it can handle multi-tasking easily.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 may not have an OLED display like the Plus and Ultra models (and it's really worth the upgrade), but you still get a large, 11-inch screen that is plenty sharp and bright, and this tablet comes packes with an S Pen and all of the Galaxy Tab S productivity features. This is the lowest price we've seen on Samsung's flagship tablet from 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE doesn't get the same great discount as the older Samsung Galaxy Tabs, but it does have something important those tablets lack: IP68 water resistance. You can get this tablet wet and it won't mind. This $50 discount is tied for the best deal we've seen in the few months this tablet has been on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus: was $599.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus doesn't get the same great discount as the older Samsung Galaxy Tabs, but it does have something important those tablets lack: IP68 water resistance. You can get this tablet wet and it won't mind. This $50 discount is tied for the best deal we've seen in the few months this tablet has been on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a serious bargain, Samsung's latest Galaxy A-series tablet, the Galaxy Tab A8, has dropped to its lowest price ever. This tablet makes a great entertainment device, and its plenty powerful for all of the basics. Plus, it doesn't come loaded with bloat software like Amazon's Fire tablets. If you need a bargain Tab, this is the one to buy.

